BLOOMINGTON — For the second week in a row, Tremayne Brown faced elimination from a high jump competition in a relatively early stage.
And like he did before winning the Lawrence Central regional, Brown answered the challenge and cleared at least one more height.
The Anderson sophomore succeeded at 6 feet 4 inches on his third and final try, and went on to master 6-6, a career best. That earned him eighth place and a medal in the IHSAA State Finals at Indiana University Saturday.
"I'm happy with it," Brown said. "I was a little upset with my last jump, but I'm happy with what I did."
Brown was one of four jumpers who topped out at 6-6, but the other three had fewer misses and placed ahead of him.
Had he not cleared 6-4, Brown would have placed anywhere from 14th to 21st of 27, but he got that height and put himself in position to gain a podium spot.
"Yeah, there was pressure, and there's always pressure on the (third) jumps," Brown said. "I just cleared my mind and went for it, and I finally cleared it."
Brown again required three tries at 6-6, but he nailed it and continued. The next height, 6-7, became too much and he settled for eighth.
That concluded a three-meet stretch in which Brown won both the Mount Vernon sectional and then the regional. He leaped 6-5 in the sectional and 6-4 a week later.
"I've been out there (practicing) almost every day, since the season started," he said. "I really, really wanted to go to state, and I'm glad I got here."
Between his attempts at 6-4 and 6-6, Brown ran in the 110-meter hurdles. He placed 25th, with a time of 15.55 seconds.
"Everything just left my head after that first hurdle," Brown said. "It definitely wasn't one of my terrible races, but I definitely could have run better if I just would have kept my head straight."
Brown qualified for the 110 off a third-place finish in the regional, after he was called back (he was fifth in the sectional).
Madison-Grant junior Tanner Brooks also made his state debut, and he finished 17th in the 200.
A three-event Madison County champion (including the 200), Brooks was timed in 22.31 seconds, and he ran fifth in the first of three heats.
Brooks was unavailable for comment.