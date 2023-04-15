PENDLETON — After Thursday’s semifinal loss to Pendleton Heights, Lapel coach Ellie Balbach was worried about the slow starts to games that have become more of a rule than an exception for her ballclub.
It was addressed in her postgame conversation with the team, and the players seemed to take notice because they were anything but flat Saturday morning.
The first five Bulldogs scored, and Lapel went on to a 15-5 win over Alexandria to claim third place in the 2023 Madison County Softball Tournament.
Lapel (4-4) placed third for the second straight season and for the fifth time in the last seven tournaments. Alexandria dipped to 2-4 while settling for fourth place.
The Bulldogs struck right away and gained some measure of payback in defeating the Tigers, the team that knocked Lapel out of sectional last season.
Two walks sandwiched around a single by Tatum Harper loaded the bases, and Hannah Laughlin drove in the first run with a single to left. Alexa Owens followed with a two-run single to left, and one-out later it was Karlie Jannings slapping a double to the fence in left field to drive home two more for a 5-0 lead out of the gate.
It was a welcome sign for Balbach, whose team was held hitless through the first three innings Thursday.
“This morning, we jumped on them early, and that gives you room to breathe,” she said. “When they come back a little bit, we’re able to jump back on them like we did. I’m proud of them for coming out the way they did.”
The Tigers got one run back in the second on an RBI single from Allison Duckworth, but the top of the Lapel order came right back with a pair in the bottom of the inning.
Krystin Davis singled, stole second and scored on a double by Harper, who later came across on a wild pitch for a 7-1 lead.
Alexandria came back with its one rally against Lapel starter Davis in the third inning.
Taylor Roundtree reached on an infield single and scored one out later on a single by Charleigh Baledge. Ashlynn Duckworth and Olivia Jones followed with a single and a walk to load the bases before Daisy Bivens drove home a pair with a single to center. Bivens was then caught in a rundown between first and second and tagged out, but not before Jones also scored to trim the deficit to 7-5.
Jannings then came on to relieve Davis and fanned Natalee Morrow to end the threat. She finished things out in the circle, allowing just one more hit and a walk over the final two innings in her second straight strong relief appearance.
“She’s relaxed, she’s under control and she doesn’t freak out if a pitch isn’t working that day,” Balbach said. “She relies a lot on her defense, which helps her relax when she’s in that circle.”
“I just know my teammates believe in me, so I keep that in my head,” Jannings said. “If I walk someone or don’t have a good at-bat, I have confidence that my teammates will back me up.”
In the fourth and fifth innings, the Lapel bats went back to work, and the sophomore Jannings was again right in the middle of things.
With two outs and a runner aboard, Owens picked up her third RBI with a single to center and scored when Laylah Gore lined the next pitch into the right-field corner for a triple. Jannings then hit a line drive off Baledge’s leg in the circle for an RBI single, and it was 10-5.
The Bulldogs finished off the game by mercy rule without making an out in the fifth. Delaney Balser, Davis and Harper loaded the bases with three straight singles, setting the stage for consecutive two-run hits — a single by Ava Everman and a double from Laughlin — before an Owens single brought home her fourth run knocked in, ending the game at 15-5.
Owens is a senior but was limited as a junior due to injuries. Her coach is excited to have her bat back in the middle of the lineup.
“This year, she’s been nothing but clutch for us,” Balbach said. “She’s got that injury under control, and she’s been consistent, super clutch in that spot she’s in.”
Both teams will return to action Tuesday with road contests as Alexandria travels to Anderson and Lapel pays a visit to Mississinewa.
MADISON-GRANT 10, ANDERSON 0
In the county’s fifth-place game, Elizabeth Lee blanked Anderson on one hit and Johnna Hiatt drove in three runs as the Argylls took a 10-0 decision.
Madison-Grant (4-3) broke open a tight contest with four-run innings in the fourth and fifth to end the game early by run rule.
Hiatt delivered a pair of doubles while Katie Duncan was 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of RBI. Makennah Clouse drove in two runs, and Daya Greene stole two bases and scored three times.
Lee struck out five batters and walked none, allowing just one baserunner on a single to sophomore Arwen Stump.
Both teams are scheduled to play Monday as Anderson (2-3) pays a visit to Pendleton Heights and Madison-Grant hosts Tri-Central.