LAPEL – Mired in a mild slump the past few games, Lapel’s Quentin Roberts changed up his swing Tuesday night, and it paid big dividends.
The senior broke out of an 0-for-7 hitting drought by finishing 2-for-3 at the plate against rival Frankton with an RBI double, a grand slam and five RBI to propel the Madison County champion Bulldogs to their fifth straight victory and third run-rule win this season.
Roberts, a senior, plated the Bulldogs’ third run during their five-run bottom of the third and later crushed his grand slam over the left-center field fence to make it 10-0 with another five-run frame in the fourth.
“Coming into here, I don’t think I’ve hit the ball since like the first or second game,” said Roberts following Lapel’s 11-1 run-rule win in five innings. “I was going in just trying to make some contact. Do my job up there.”
With three hits in the season opener March 27 against Sheridan and one more last week during the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament’s opening round, Roberts blasted his first home run of the season on the first pitch he saw in the fourth.
“I knew the kid, and I knew he threw mainly flat, so I was thinking fastball attack,” Roberts said. “Got to have high energy, especially in a rivalry game against Frankton.”
Roberts stood at the plate in the bottom of the fifth, as the decisive run was scored via a bases-loaded, one-out, walk-off balk.
“Not the way you want that game to end. Either way, regardless of what the score is, 10-run, close game, whatever, that’s not how you want that game to end,” Lapel head coach Matt Campbell said. “But I suppose we’ll take it.”
The Bulldogs’ opponents have been taking their lumps lately. In the past five games, Lapel has outscored the competition 74-10, including 39 runs scored against Anderson Prep on April 11.
“Frankton has been a tough opponent from the past years, so we just wanted to come out,” Lapel sophomore Rylie Hudson said. “After winning such a big game in the (county) championship (on Saturday), we couldn’t come out slow and flat. We knew what we had to do, and we did it.”
Hudson went 1-for-2 with three RBI, driving in the game’s first two runs in the bottom of the third to break a scoreless tie. He drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to right field and the bases loaded.
Lapel loaded the bases four times, scoring eight runs overall in those situations.
“(Confidence) is at the top right now. We couldn’t have done any better on the offensive side so far,” Hudson said.
Freshman Camden Novak went 3-for-4, while sophomore Darl Gustin (1-for-3) drove in a run in the third inning, and junior Talen Jarrett finished 1-for-2. Lapel racked up eight hits and drew six walks to produce all 11 runs in the final three innings of play.
Roberts’ four-bagger bomb in the bottom of the fourth put Lapel in position to seal its seventh win in nine contests.
“His timing was impeccable. I give him credit for that,” Campbell said. “Just a little tweak on his approach. He has loved to pull baseballs, and that’s where he feels his power from. I know that’s what he likes, but it hasn’t helped us out very much.”
Instead, Roberts laced the ball up the middle of the field.
“If he can make that his target, then it’ll work out for him like this time and hopefully moving forward, too,” Campbell said.
Lapel starter Owen Imel pitched the shutout, improving to 2-1 on the season with three strikeouts over five innings against Frankton. He limited the Eagles (3-4) to just two hits and walked four.
Roberts made a diving, snow cone catch in right field to help out Imel, spiking the caught ball on the grass after hauling in the third out to end the top of the second.
Later, a double play on a popped-up bunt attempt in the top of the third, followed by a pick off at second base on an attempted steal showcased Lapel’s multi-faceted efficiency.
“As a team — we are probably the closest we’ve been as a team. We are solid. There are still little things we need to fix, but we have a great team this year, and I’m loving being a part of it,” Roberts said.
Frankton’s lone run scored in the top of the fifth to make it 10-1, as a dropped third-out catch in the outfield allowed Joey Wright to come home from second base.
Cadean Thomas (1-for-2) and Nate Moore (1-for-2) were the only batters to reach base with hits against Imel. Lapel was charged with two errors.
Up next for Lapel is a road game at Eastern Hancock on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Frankton heads to Blackford on Thursday.
With back-to-back county titles in hand and a rivalry win over Frankton achieved, the Bulldogs now play the revving up game before the postseason as a team without a conference.
“We have Heritage Christian and Monroe Central that was rained out (Monday). We’ve never beat them,” Hudson said. “We have that one rescheduled for later in the season. That’s probably our top focus, Monroe Central, and then we play Pendleton (Heights) again and the other county schools. We just have to stay on top of our game.”