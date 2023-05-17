LAPEL -- “Stay on the gas pedal.”
Junior Krystin Davis repeated Lapel softball’s motto multiple times Wednesday following the Bulldogs’ 13-2 victory over Alexandria.
It’s the advice she said coach Ellie Balbach gave the club after falling to Elwood less than 24 hours beforehand -- a game in which Davis went 0-for-3 at the plate.
“We were seeing the ball, but we weren’t adjusting,” Davis said. “I’m pretty sure we made those adjustments today.”
Against Alexandria, Davis hit 4-for-4 and the Bulldogs won for the fifth time in their last six contests. Balbach said that comes down to being able to make the quick adjustments Davis spoke of.
“We’re definitely coming together as a team exactly when you want that to happen,” Balbach said. “These girls are buying into the program. They’re buying into our coaching staff, and they’re buying into each other most importantly.”
Freshman Charleigh Baledge struggled out of the gate as she started in the circle for the Tigers, as Davis started things off for the Bulldogs with a single before stealing second and eventually reaching third base after sophomore second baseman Tatum Harper laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Batting in the three hole, standout sophomore right fielder Ava Everman was walked, and when the fourth ball got away from the catcher, Davis scored. Everman stole second before the next batter was walked and was eventually driven in by a double from senior third baseman Alexa Owens.
Before all was said and done, Laughlin and Owens each scored via wild pitch to put Lapel ahead 4-0.
Alexandria struck back in the top of the second as freshman catcher Daisy Bivens and sophomore first baseman Ally Duckworth hit back-to-back singles before scoring to cut the Bulldogs’ lead in half.
Lapel made up for the runs surrendered in the top of the inning as Harper hit an RBI double to deep right-center field to drive in Davis, who singled in the previous at-bat. Everman was walked once again to put two Bulldogs on, and senior catcher Hannah Laughlin drove both in to extend Lapel’s lead to 7-2.
The home team didn’t stop there, as when the bases were loaded two batters later, sophomore left fielder Karlie Jannings hit a two-RBI double to the left-center field fence. After the Tigers collected the second out, freshman designated hitter Paige Stires drove in two more runs to put the score at 11-2 in the Bulldogs’ favor.
After a quick top of the third, sophomore Natalee Morrow moved over from third base to the circle.
Lapel followed suit in the top of the fourth, as Davis replaced senior Jordan Tracy in the circle.
The final blow came in the bottom of the fourth, as senior pinch hitter Kooper Grinstead and Davis each scored on consecutive passed balls with the bases loaded to put the Bulldogs up 11 runs. The Tigers failed to score in the top of the fifth, and Lapel (14-9) defeated Alexandria (6-11-1) via run rule for the second time this season.
After the final out, Alexandria coach Sarah Almack spoke with the Tigers in shallow right field for about 20 minutes. She said both run-rule losses to Lapel outline an area of improvement for the Tigers, something they need to adjust to end their two-game skid.
“We talked a lot about how we have to be prepared on both offense and defense,” Almack said. “(We were) talking a lot about focus and making sure that we have people stepping up and keeping everybody in the game.”
In 2022, Alexandria beat Lapel 2-0 in a first-round sectional matchup. In less than a week, the Tigers and Bulldogs meet again in the same situation.
During her postgame speech, Balbach reminded Lapel not to underestimate Alexandria despite two dominant victories. She brought up the heartbreak that came with that sectional defeat last season, and when she asked the Bulldogs how many of them wanted to experience a loss like that again, none raised their hand.
“I don’t think our mentality will beat us like it did last year,” Balbach said.
What’s that mentality again? Oh, yeah.
“Stay on the gas pedal.”
It’s what Davis said Lapel needs to keep fresh in its mind with less than a week before squaring off against Alexandria a third time.
“That was a hard loss for us last year, and we feel like we have a really good chance at winning sectionals this year,” she said. “(It’s) just staying with our mentality that we need to make our adjustments. We need to start high and stay at our level we can play at.”
Before the sectional begins Monday, Lapel returns to action Thursday in a 5:30 p.m. matchup against Scecina on the road. On the same day and at the same time, Alexandria is set to face Tipton at home.