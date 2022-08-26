LAPEL — The longer the second set wore on Friday, the more acute Jacob Erwin’s pain became.
The reigning THB Sports Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year and Lapel star took nearly every opportunity to swivel his hips, shrug his shoulders, bend over at the waist or do anything else to get his problematic back to better obey his commands.
On the other side of the No. 1 singles court, Pendleton Heights’ Sam Bowers applied the pressure in an attempt to snap the Bulldogs’ Madison County tournament winning streak.
After a valiant effort by both players, Bowers hit a shot long while facing championship point for the third time and Erwin survived with a 6-1, 6-4 victory that clinched Lapel’s 3-2 win and its ninth straight county title.
“It means a lot,” the Bulldogs’ junior said of the championship run. “Obviously, for me, it’s only been three (straight titles) but to keep it going and not being the person to stop the streak definitely means a lot.”
There was plenty of drama on a hot afternoon at the Lapel courts, even though it didn’t appear that would be the case from the start.
At one point early in the championship match, Lapel was leading on all five courts.
Senior Isaac Bair led the charge with a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Austin Perny at No. 2 singles, and it briefly looked as though the Bulldogs might run away with the title.
“It’s a great boost because I know that once I get a win, you just go cheer on your teammates,” Bair said. “When I’m out there and I see a win, it fuels me to get a win. So, hopefully, it fueled a couple other people to get a win.”
At that point, Erwin had won his first set and the No. 2 doubles team of Jaden Cash and Mason Poynter were en route to a first-set victory as well.
The senior duo put up the next point for Lapel with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Ben Caldwell and Isaac Elizondo, but it didn’t come easily. The Bulldogs led 5-2 in the second set and appeared to be coasting toward a 2-0 match lead.
But the Arabians broke serve, cut the deficit to 5-4 and took a 40-15 lead with a chance to knot the set up. It was a prime example of the fight put on by Pendleton Heights throughout the afternoon.
“I just told (the team) we really had nothing to lose,” Arabians coach Royce Hammel said. “We had a good start to the season, and we knew it was going to be a battle. And I told them out there, ‘Hey, we’ve got nothing to lose. Just go out and play your best,’ and maybe we’ll sneak up and be able to get them during the (regular) season.”
Erwin was aware of the No. 2 doubles win shortly after that match concluded, and he knew the county title rested on his racket.
But he had his hands full with a rallying Bowers. Erwin took leads of 4-2 and 5-3 in the final set but couldn’t completely shake Pendleton Heights’ No. 1 player.
After Bowers broke serve to pull within 5-4 and keep the Arabians’ upset hopes alive, Erwin had to answer in kind.
His first championship point came at 40-30, but Bowers slammed down a winner to force deuce. Bowers then got the advantage three times with a chance to even the set, but Erwin fought off each attempt.
Eight points after the first try for the championship, Erwin earned his second championship point when a Bowers slam fell short and into the net.
The Arabian fought off that elimination with a fantastic serve Erwin couldn’t return in play. But the match ended when Bowers hit shots long on the next two points.
It marked the second straight match in which Erwin battled through the back ailment to post a critical point for his team.
“It’s big,” Lapel coach Justin Coomer said. “Both nights we needed it, obviously. We knew both those matches were gonna be tough, and if you were to ask me, I would have probably said 3-2 one way or the other. For him to get through two matches of that caliber back-to-back nights, not being 100%, that’s pretty gutsy.
“But he had some experience, and he played it smart, too. So super proud of him.”
The point proved to be of utmost importance when Pendleton Heights posted a straight set win at No. 1 doubles behind Mark Nielsen and Cole Bubenzer and took the No. 3 singles point in a tiebreaker with Cove Ritchey.
The Arabians won the first set in both of those matches prior to the finish at No. 1 singles, adding to the pressure on Erwin’s court.
The Lapel star estimates he was still at about 50% Friday, and he can’t use his full arsenal of shots. It’s led to a more defensive style, trying to drag games out as long as possible and wear down the opposition.
“Anything that it takes to win,” Erwin said, “it’s what I’ll do.”
His teammates recognize and celebrate that fact.
When the No. 2 doubles team walked off the court victorious, there was no doubt in Bair’s mind about the match’s outcome.
“I knew Jacob knows how to close, and I knew he’d do it for the team,” Bair said. “So I had 100% confidence in him.”