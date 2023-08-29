ANDERSON--Tuesday’s three-way match between Lapel, Tipton, and Alexandria was as close as can be, with the teams finishing within a handful of shots of each other.
But with a solid 38 from freshman Annabelle Marshall, the Bulldogs would pull ahead and win the match with a 193, giving them their tenth dual win of the year against no defeats.
“My approach shots (were strong today),” Marshall said. “I put some out that were not in a great position. But getting on the green was one of my stronger spots.”
To Lapel coach Dylan Crosley, his Bulldogs did not start on the path that he would have liked.
“I know my girls came out struggling,” Crosley said. “But then they came back strong.”
One of those strong comebacks belonged to Rosemary Likens. In her first four holes, she was already nine over. But she played the last five at even-par, including a birdie on hole #7.
But one of the things that she was up against was the other number-one players. Yet to her, the competition did not mess with the Bulldog.
“I was really just focused on my own game and every shot,” Likens said.
Other Lapel scores included Jordi Pilkington with a 53 and Chloe Sasser and Brooklyn Boles both tied with a pair of 59s.
Tipton came in second with a 196. Sophomore Josie Butler would take medalist of the match with a 37. Alexandria would round out the match in third with a 200. Junior and number one player Rylie Kellams finished with a 46. As soon as she got to the clubhouse, she threw down two golf balls and began to practice chipping.
“I feel like chipping is one of my super suits,” she said. “I made that one chip (a chip in on hole #8), but I just don’t think I did as good as I can.”
However, her struggles around the green were not because of talent. Kellams believes that her mental game and being consistent are things that need to improve.
“I feel like I actually might be good around the greens,” she said. “But I think my drives (need to improve). “I’ve been working on my mental mindset a lot lately and I think if I can pick that back up, I will be fine in the future for sectional.”
Lapel will look to stay undefeated when they face Delta Wednesday at Edgewood. For Alexandria, they will try to bounce back as they will travel to Tri-County in Middletown to face Shenandoah and Blue River on Thursday.