LAPEL – Projected as a slugfest between two bitter county rivals, the Class 2A Lapel Bulldogs landed the knockout punch before the fourth quarter even began Thursday night.
Locked in a back-and-forth battle with 3A Frankton during the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament semifinals, the Bulldogs overcame 14 lead changes and one tie before orchestrating a decisive 19-2 run to win big, 42-23.
The victory propelled the Bulldogs into the county tournament final Saturday evening, marking the fourth time in five years Lapel will vie for the title since claiming its only championship in 2008.
“That’s what this tournament is for. To try to get to the final and give ourselves a chance. We’ve been there. We were there last year, and we felt like we had a good shot, but we just didn’t play well enough,” Lapel head coach Zach Newby said. “The games being moved to here definitely helps, so we’re going to have an opportunity to win a championship.”
The Bulldogs’ fifth attempt since 1998 came at the expense of the Eagles (11-4), which had won five straight games over Lapel (11-5), dating back to the 2019-20 season.
On Nov. 18, Frankton ran past the Bulldogs at home, 50-39, and the Eagles bested Lapel in the sectional final in 2021-22.
With county tournament dominance on the line, the Bulldogs ended their losing streak by outscoring the Eagles 26-8 in the second half after leading 16-15 at halftime.
“I always say it’s just another game to me, and it truly is. I don’t want to beat Frankton any more than I want to beat anyone else. I’d be just as amped up if I was playing anybody else in the semifinal. But Frankton has been a mental thing for us the last few years,” Newby said. “To get that just because it was against Frankton that we had a losing streak with, it’s big.”
Frosh Laniah Wills played huge in the spotlight for Lapel, posting a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, including eight on the defensive glass. Her first bucket in the third quarter with 3 minutes, 34 seconds remaining, kickstarted a 6-0 run that turned into a 12-0 run by midway in the fourth.
The Bulldogs crashed the boards in the final 16 minutes, netting 11 defensive rebounds and 15 overall in the half to ground the struggling Eagles’ hopes at a comeback.
Frankton scored six points compared to Lapel’s 13 in the third quarter, but the Eagles were held to two points in the final frame.
“We had a little trouble getting the ball to go through the net it seemed like in the second half. I don’t know. Nine-for-43 (shooting) makes it hard to win no matter who your opponent is — if you can only make nine shots in the span of four quarters,” Frankton head coach Stephan Hamaker said. “That’s a little bit of an issue, but I thought the effort was there with my kids. They played hard. That has never been in question all season long. Unfortunately, a part of this game is you have to make some shots from time to time.”
Frankton’s lone conversion came with 5:05 left in the game by Emma Sperry, who finished with seven points and five rebounds. Amaya Collins led the Eagles with eight points and four rebounds. Haylee Niccum had five points, followed by two from Bella Dean and one from Addie Brobston.
Frankton collected four offensive rebounds and five defensive in the second half, while shooting 4-of-19 from the field.
“I don’t know how many offensive rebounds we gave them in the first half, but that last possession (in the second quarter), it seemed like we gave them a ton. That’s what sticks in your mind and what we talked about at halftime,” Newby said. “We cannot give them second opportunities. They’re too good.”
Lapel’s turnovers dropped from six in the first half to four in the second, while its offense ended the game on a 7-0 run. The Bulldogs converted 13 of 15 free throws in the game and 7 of 8 in the fourth.
“I feel like everyone had a lot more energy and enthusiasm. We just wanted to beat them,” Wills said. “We’re both good teams, so we just had to be the better team in that situation.”
Lapel’s Madelyn Poynter backed up Wills with 13 points and three steals. Jaylee Hubble added four points, five rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot. Deannaya Haseman had five points. Kerith Renihan added four points and four rebounds.
“This year, we want to get it,” Wills remarked on the Bulldogs’ return to the final.
Last year, the Bulldogs lost to Pendleton Heights, 54-43, in the county tournament title game. In 2019 and 2020, Lapel fell short of its second championship all time against nine-time champion Anderson.
Lapel defeated Highland 59-52 to win the 2008 tournament.