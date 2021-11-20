LAPEL — The Lapel boys basketball team experienced a tumultuous season a year ago. Hall of Fame coach Jimmie Howell resigned early in the season, and a young Bulldogs squad stumbled to an 8-16 season.
But wins over teams like Wapahani and Oak Hill showed the talent was there, and new head coach Tod Windlan has returned to Madison County to take over the program. He said the struggles of a year ago are lessons from which the returning players can learn and grow.
“They weren’t too happy with the way their season went with the situation with Coach Howell and then COVID,” Windlan said. “They’re looking for a fresh start, and I’m super excited to be back home in Madison County and coaching at a school that’s got great tradition for basketball.”
The 2021-22 Bulldogs boast depth as one of their greatest strengths. With a strong core of returning talent and an influx of promising newcomers — some freshmen and some seniors — Windlan believes he has 11 to 12 players vying for varsity playing time.
A talented trio of senior backcourt players is a good place to start with this team. Corbin Renihan (11 points, 6.3 rebounds), Griffin Craig (9.5 points) and Landon Bair (9.2 points) were all prolific from beyond the 3-point line at 46%, 38% and 43% respectively.
With fellow returning seniors Chase Landis and Jake Paska (3.7 points) as well as senior football stars Brennan Stow and Coleton Kadinger joining the program, Windlan feels leadership is in good hands for this season.
“We talked to the seniors last night, Renihan, Bair, Griffin and Chase Landis — who’s probably the quickest guard we have in the program — about leadership,” he said. “Then you bring in Stow and Kadinger, and they were the leaders on the football team — one on offense and one on defense. It helps us in more ways than one but leadership most definitely.”
Junior Brayden Barnett and sophomore Matt Carpenter add size and athleticism on the interior, and sophomore Nick Witte adds more athletic depth for Windlan.
In addition to the arrival of Windlan, much of the buzz around the team for this season has involved the arrival of twin freshmen Bode and Brodie Judge. Bode is 6-foot-5 and Brodie 6-4, and both can play on the interior and perimeter, giving Windlan plenty of lineup flexibility.
“Bode gives us an inside-out presence. He can play either-or, and Brodie — his brother — is a tremendous perimeter player to add to that guard strength,” Windlan said.
A third freshman expected to compete at the varsity level is Rylie Hudson, a breakout wide receiver for the football team who adds more speed and athletic ability to the roster.
Windlan is admittedly an intense and highly competitive coach. He said Lapel fans can expect the Bulldogs to exude the same attitude in their play on the court.
And they can expect a fast-paced game, night in and night out.
“Relentless pressure for 32 minutes, that’s the motto we’re living on,” he said. “We’re going to pressure you full court, and we’re gonna get it and go.”
