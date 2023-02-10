LAPEL — In a one-game regional setting between two evenly matched teams, the championship and a berth in next week’s semistate could boil down to one possession and who has the ball last.
That could be the way Saturday’s Regional 19 championship plays out according to those who have competed against both participants.
At 4 p.m., Lapel (19-7) faces off with Eastbrook (19-5) for a spot in the semistate round, to be held at one of four sites — Frankfort, Huntington, Logansport or LaPorte — on Feb. 18. Those sites and matchups will be determined by draw Sunday afternoon.
Lapel is seeking its first regional title since 2007 — also the last time the Bulldogs won a sectional — while Eastbrook has not advanced to semistate since 1984.
Both teams enter the game on hot streaks. Lapel has won 11 of 13 while the Panthers are winners of nine of their last 10 outings. They are each 7-1 against common foes, which include a pair of Madison County schools — Alexandria and Frankton.
The Tigers lost to Lapel twice while the Eagles split their two meetings with the Bulldogs and both dropped their Central Indiana Conference battles with the Panthers. Coaches Stephan Hamaker and Mickey Hosier see a tight matchup with advantages held by both sides.
“Eastbrook is one of the toughest teams when it comes to physical toughness,” Frankton’s Hamaker said. “Sometimes with (Eastbrook) it feels like there are more players than five on the floor. They just keep coming at you. … I think the toughness edge goes to Eastbrook, and they have two skilled players, but I feel that Lapel has more skilled players.
"I will say this: From the first time we played Lapel to the second time we played Lapel … they were a lot more physical. I feel like in the second half of the (Madison) county game, they were way more physical than us, and that’s never been the case.”
“I think it’s pretty closely matched,” Alexandria’s Hosier said. “One of the problems that both teams present when we prepared for them was that they both have shooters that you have to be aware of. We tried to pressure them, but we also tried to run them off the 3-point line.”
Both Lapel and Eastbrook average better than 50 points, while Eastbrook surrenders just 30 points defensively and Bulldogs opponents averaged 43 points. Lapel’s opponents combined record is far better with a 401-224 mark compared to the 267-289 compiled by Panthers foes.
Eastbrook is led by a pair of junior guards in 5-foot-6 Sophia Morrison at 14.8 points per game and 5-7 Olivia Howell at 11.8 points per outing. A third junior guard, Kortney Goff, brings a 7.6-point average, and the Panthers shoot 38% as a team from 3-point range. The Panthers defeated Madison-Grant, Elwood and Tipton to claim the Sectional 39 title.
But as talented as the Panthers are, Lapel coach Zach Newby agrees with Hamaker and Hosier on how physical Eastbrook is.
“They’re tough,” he said. “They’re really good defensively. I think they give up about 30 points a game. They switch defenses quite a bit, they have really good guard play and they have two physical posts.”
Showing its own toughness, Lapel won Sectional 40 in come-from-behind fashion, overcoming 10-point deficits in each of its victories against Wapahani, Alexandria and Winchester.
“There’s something about this team that does not get rattled by being down,” Hosier said.
The Bulldogs make themselves difficult to defend with five starters capable of scoring in double figures. Freshman center Laniah Wills leads the way at 15.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game while junior forward Maddy Poynter scores at a 12.3 average. Their senior guard trio of Deannaya Haseman (9.4 points), Jaylee Hubble (6.6 points) and Kerith Renihan (4.2 assists) are the leaders for a team with a 36% 3-point shooting rate.
Hosier believes the play of Renihan has been key this season.
“I think the most underrated kid on that team is Renihan,” he said. “There’s nothing as a coach like the feeling of going into a big game or a tournament with a great point guard. She’s probably unheralded on that team just because they have other kids who can score.”
Lapel hopes depth will be a factor. Juniors Rosemary Likens and AnnaLee Stow have made big plays this postseason off Newby’s bench.
“We don’t really fall off when we put somebody in,” he said. “We’re not one-dimensional. We can play multiple ways.”
For Newby however, all the matchups are secondary. His Bulldogs' continued advancement in the tournament comes down to one thing.
The Bulldogs themselves.
“We’re just us,” he said. “If we do what we’ve done all year, then we should be fine. Nineteen out of 26 times, that’s been true. Those other seven times, I’d say we weren’t us.”