ALEXANDRIA – The better team on this night took home the sectional trophy, no doubt.
But the Lapel Bulldogs took a step forward this week in winning two sectional games and playing in the championship game. Coach Tod Windlan expects that to pay off in the coming years.
Class 2A No. 1 Monroe Central remained undefeated, beating Lapel 54-41 for the title in Class 2A Sectional 40 at Alexandria. The Golden Bears advance to face Tipton in next week’s regional, which will be played on Lapel’s home floor.
“Tonight was the first time that any kid in this locker room had played in a sectional final,” Windlan said. “I think that’s real pivotal for us, moving forward as a program. Lapel’s got a great history of basketball, they’ve got a great fan base, and you’ll see us cutting nets in the near future, I can you guarantee that.”
Lapel (13-12) dressed six seniors in the sectional – it would have been seven if Corbin Renihan was healthy – but the Bulldogs also played freshmen and sophomores all season, and it will be up to those players to use this week’s experience and build on it.
Freshmen Bode Judge and Brode Judge and sophomores Nick Witte and Matt Carpenter were starters. All have good height (6-foot-4, 6-4, 6-5 and 6-6), but against talented Monroe Central, size didn’t matter.
The Golden Bears (24-0) outrebounded Lapel 22-14. Gavin Smithson-Burciaga, in particular, controlled the interior early, setting a tone. He finished with 10 rebounds, and four of those came in the first quarter, including three offensive.
“They just physically beat us up inside,” Windlan said. “They just outrebounded us the whole game. It’s just go get it, you know? Who wants it the most? The ball’s in the air, you gotta want to go get it, you gotta put a body on somebody and go want it. We weren’t doing that, and they were wanting the ball.”
Lapel had an 8-7 lead late in the first quarter and had the ball, but came up empty, and Monroe Central went the other way in the final seconds and scored. And then in the second quarter, Monroe Central showed off its shooting, making five 3-pointers.
It was 23-13, but Lapel showed some spark, getting a bucket from Brennan Stow and two free throws from Landon Bair around a MC missed 3, and it was 23-17. Then the Bears went into stall mode, holding the ball for more than 2 minutes. It looked like the Bulldogs might survive and take a six-point deficit into halftime, but Luke Jones hit a 3 at the buzzer.
“All we got to do is make one stop and we’re down six at halftime, and I felt pretty good, but the kid hits a big shot in the corner and they’re up nine,” Windlan said.
The second half was a game of chase for the Bulldogs, constantly trying to cut into the lead while being forced to extend their defense as Monroe Central patiently held the ball and waited long periods without attacking the basket.
The margin was about 10 points for most of the third and fourth quarters. Lapel cut it to 8 a couple of times, but Monroe Central’s free throw shooting was too good. The Bears made 14 straight free throws, and after one miss they made another 5-of-6. There was not an opportunity for the Bulldogs to make up ground.
“We battled,” Windlan said. “I’m proud of my kids for the hard-fought, never-give-up, they played to the final horn, and that’s all you can ask.”
The sectional championship game was the last for Bair, Stow, Griffin Craig, Chase Landis, Jake Paska and Coleton Kadinger.
“I thought Bair played another great game for us,” Windlan said. “Chase and Stow came in, and Griffin came in, and they played really hard for us. We had a lot of peaks and valleys in the season, they started providing better leadership, and that’s when we started playing our best basketball.”
