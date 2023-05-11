LAPEL — The Class 2A Lapel baseball team put in some overtime Wednesday night.
Once the team bus pulled into the school parking lot after a 7-5 loss at Madison-Grant — marking their second straight setback — the Bulldogs headed straight to the baseball field.
It was there, in that moment, the fourth-ranked Bulldogs collectively drew a line and set their late-week intentions, following their longest losing streak since early April.
“We had a little heart-to-heart last night as a team,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “We came back and hopped on the field and had that heart-to-heart, and (tonight) was the result of it.”
The outcome Thursday night was a well-needed 4-3 Senior Night victory over visiting Knightstown, improving the Bulldogs’ record to 17-6 overall and putting them back on track.
“What we did was what we had to do and get back in that win column,” Campbell said.
Fittingly, senior Owen Imel kicked the turnaround into motion with a lead-off triple in the bottom of the first before finishing 2-for-3 at the plate, and sophomore Darl Gustin carried a no-hitter through 2 1/3 innings before the Bulldogs built an initial 4-0 lead.
“We needed that win so much. That triple really set a fire for us, and we knew we were going to have a good game, hit the ball hard. That’s what we did,” Gustin said. “We gave it our all.”
The Bulldogs plated two runs in the first inning and two more in the second, and the pitching trio of Gustin, freshman Camden Novak (1 2/3 innings) and junior Talan Jarrett (1/3) limited the Panthers (13-4) to two runs and six hits.
Lapel had four hits, but they were productive knocks, beginning with Imel’s first-pitch line drive to center field.
A sacrifice fly by Novak to left field brought Imel home from third, and one of three Knightstown errors put Lapel ahead 2-0 early, as courtesy-runner Shaun Hathcoat scored from second base. Hathcoat ran for senior catcher Isaac Bair (1-for-3), who reached base with a two-out single.
Two Knightstown errors in the bottom of the second supplied Lapel with two base runners with no outs, which Imel took advantage of with an RBI single to left to make it 3-0.
Sophomore Rylie Hudson pushed the margin to 4-0 with an RBI groundout that brought home Jarrett after a Novak sacrifice bunt moved him to third base.
Gustin used the run support to find his groove on the mound by retiring the first four batters he faced with three strikeouts. He sat down seven of the initial eight hitters Knightstown sent to the plate and didn’t surrender a hit until Travis Louks lined a hit up the middle in the top of the third.
Gustin struck out five batters, walked four and surrendered four hits and two earned runs.
“I made sure to get quality reps in the bullpen so I could help out my team, especially the seniors. Senior night for them, I had to do what I could for them,” Gustin said.
Gustin didn’t run into trouble until the top of the fourth, despite two Panthers reaching base the inning prior. To end the third-inning threat, Novak started a crucial double play, hauling in the second out before gunning down a runner at home plate to close the frame.
In the top of the fourth, Knightstown loaded the bases twice and capitalized with an RBI walk by Dalton Scott with one out, and a sacrifice fly to center by Braylon Johnson with the bases packed scored their second run.
On the second run-scoring at-bat, the Bulldogs’ outfield, once again came up big with Jarrett firing the ball into the infield from center that allowed Hudson to get the ball from shortstop to Bair at home. Bair lasered the ball to Cody Baker at third base to tag out Dallas Bramell, who attempted to advance from second.
The Panthers were left with two runners stranded in the top of the sixth, as Novak, who relieved Gustin, kept the scoreboard clean.
Novak opened the seventh with two quick first-pitch pop flies for outs, but a hit and two walks loaded the bases.
That’s when Jarrett took over.
“We needed it, and he just got up there in that situation, and he was smiling,” Campbell said. “He was not out of his comfort zone. It’s fun to see him go up there and compete with that energy that he has.”
Jarrett entered with a 2-0 count against Bramell and walked the batter, cutting Lapel’s lead 4-3.
With runners on every base in the next at-bat, Jarrett ran the count full before getting a swinging strikeout to end the game.
“They both did a good job, especially Talan coming in with two outs and a 2-0 count. So much pressure on him, and he came in and he did his job. I’m proud of him, right call was made,” Gustin said.
The timing couldn’t have been any better with rival Pendleton Heights up next for the Bulldogs at Bill Stoudt Field on Friday.
“There are building blocks throughout the season, and losses aren’t always the worst thing in the world as long as you can learn from them. Hopefully, that learning curve will kind of get us right back on the right path against a solid Pendleton Heights team (next),” Campbell said.
The Bulldogs defeated Pendleton Heights 7-0 during the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament last month at Bill Stoudt Field.
However, the past has no bearing on the present, as the Bulldogs discovered.
Their 2-0 loss against 2A No. 10 Shenandoah at home Tuesday came after they beat the Raiders, 4-3, on the road March 29. The Bulldogs defeated Madison-Grant 11-4 in the Muller final before losing the rematch this week.
“Tomorrow is a big game. We want to beat Pendleton so much, and they’re going to come at us hard because we beat them the last time,” Gustin said. “So this is a good start for tomorrow.”