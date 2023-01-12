LAPEL — Lapel's girls basketball backcourt of Deannaya Haseman and Jaylee Hubble combined for 37 points and 12 threes on 80% shooting from beyond the arc in a 77-26 blowout win over Shenandoah (7-10) on Thursday.
After each team traded a layup to open the game, Lapel (14-5) pounced to a 16-0 scoring run as Haseman, Hubble and freshman Laniah Wills all connected on a shot from deep. Shenandoah freshman Gabrielle Patrick made a 3-pointer to stop the onslaught, but Lapel took a massive 20-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Madelyn Poynter and Wills made consecutive and-1 layups for Lapel to begin the second quarter. Haseman later drilled four 3-pointers on five possessions for the Bulldogs. Hubble closed the half by hitting consecutive threes and finished the game with a season-best 16 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.
“She has been in a little bit of a funk, but we have been working with her, and I told her tonight could be it,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “She played extremely well. When she is playing like that and we get all the kids clicking, we are going to be tough to beat.”
At the end of the third quarter, Haseman pulled up from half-court and stunned the crowd with her sixth 3-pointer at the buzzer. The senior guard gave a Jordan-esque shrug to the crowd, and the Bulldogs commanded a 56-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.
“That kid -- I’m telling you what, that has always been what she’s been able to do,” Newby said. “Even in junior high she could shoot it.”
Haseman led Lapel with a season-high 21 points on an automatic 70% shooting from deep. The senior leads the Bulldogs with 43 made threes on an astounding 50% shooting this season.
“She’s gotten it going and has played so efficiently,” Newby said. “I know she wanted to make a bunch tonight and 7-of-10 is crazy.”
Wills added 12 points, five blocks and five steals for the Bulldogs. The freshman is closing in on history after grabbing seven boards in the victory. She has secured 248 rebounds this season, making her just seven boards shy of breaking the school’s single-season record. A record held since 1996 by Lindsay Winkler, the program’s all-time leading scorer.
"The way she’s been killing the boards, I didn’t think it would take her long,” Winkler said. “I'm very happy for her and happy to pass the torch in any and all categories."
Newby concluded saying the buy in on the defensive end has been the biggest change since the season opener. The Bulldogs have won five consecutive games and will prepare to host Pendleton Heights (9-8) on Tuesday.
“We just want everybody to finish the game,” Newby said. “To play as hard as we can. That has got to be our M.O. -- that we don’t ever relax and play hard tip-to-buzzer. We just want to make sure we don’t lose that focus.”