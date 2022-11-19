LAPEL – New Lapel boys basketball coach Kevin Cherry is hoping a couple different types of experience pay dividends this season.
First, the Bulldogs’ returning varsity players come into the 2022-23 season with the experience of playing in three sectional games last year.
“That’s experience that you can’t replicate without going through the process and doing it,” Cherry said. “That’s very important for us as we go into the season.”
Second, Cherry will welcome several athletes who just finished a football season that included three sectional game victories and playing in the regional.
“It’s great,” he said of the football success. “I encourage all of our guys to play other sports. The more times you can put kids in a competitive situation, the better. It’s going to bring some toughness. I hope they appreciate that taste of success and can bring that to our basketball program.”
That includes three of the football team’s key players in juniors Nick Witte and Matt Carpenter, both receivers, and freshman Devin Craig, the quarterback.
Those three will join sophomore twins Bode and Brode Judge to form a good chunk of the nucleus for this year’s Bulldogs as they look to improve on last year’s 13-12 record.
The Judges burst onto the scene last year as freshmen and didn’t disappoint. Brode Judge averaged 10.5 points and 1.5 rebounds, and Bode Judge averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.
“They are different players,” said Cherry, a 1995 Pendleton Heights graduate. “Bode is more of a forward, post/wing player, and Brode? He’s a scorer. He can shoot it. He can put it on the floor and dribble it.”
Witte and Carpenter were both part-time starters last season, and Cherry is ready to watch them take on more significant roles.
“Nick is a kid that needs to expand his role,” Cherry said. “He doesn’t understand how good he could be. He shoots it well, has a high basketball IQ, defends at a high level, and he’s 6-(foot)-4. Carpenter can play with his back to the basket, and he can step out and shoot the 3. I’ve been telling him, ‘Don’t over-dribble, and be great in your role.’”
Craig is a talented freshman who stepped into the starting QB role for the football team and is now likely to do the same for the basketball team, as Cherry expects him to fill a gap at the point guard position.
“Point guard is probably the biggest question mark,” he said. “We have some kids that are very capable, and it might end up being Devin. He needs to understand the grind of his first varsity season. It’s a different animal. But for his age, he’s really skilled, and he’s put a lot of time in on his game. This June he really stepped up and handled the speed of the game.”
Others who are expected to be part of the rotation include seniors Parker Kinsinger, Jaden Cash and Brayden Barnett.
Cash, who transferred to Lapel last year and played JV because of limited eligibility, could be a surprise boost for the Bulldogs.
“That kid has gotten so much better and so much stronger,” Cherry said. “His leadership is good, setting an example by how he plays. He can play off the ball, and he’ll stretch the defense because he can shoot it at a pretty high level.”