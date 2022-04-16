Lapel 5, Frankton 0
Kerith Renihan rallied after dropping the first set to claim her No. 1 singles match and lead Lapel to a 5-0 win over Frankton, claiming third place in the Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament.
Lauryn Bates took the first set from Renihan 6-4, but the Bulldogs junior bounced back to take the next two at 6-3 and 6-0. Morgan Erwin defeated Addie Brobston 6-3, 6-4, and Gracie Frazier blanked Haylee Niccum 6-0, 6-0 in the other two singles matches.
In doubles play, Chloe Renihan and Gracie Lyons knocked off Launa Hamaker and Ann Curtis 6-2, 6-3, and George Manning and Grace Martin defeated Sloane Harrison and Emily Bilyeu 6-3, 6-0 to round out competition.
Anderson 3, Madison-Grant 2
The area’s reigning player of the year Jamison Geoffreys led a singles sweep as Anderson knocked off Madison-Grant 3-2 to take fifth place.
Geoffreys blanked Jess Martin 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 singles spot as did Samim Thorns over Marissa Lambert in No. 2 singles play. Ramsey Proctor completed the Indians' sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Argylls sophomore Josie Engle.
A quartet of sophomores, however, controlled the doubles matches for M-G. Lexi Terwillegar and Lainey Lutterman posted an easy 6-2, 6-0 win over Maddy Tyler and Amber Kennedy at No. 1 doubles. It was a much tougher battle at No. 2 doubles, but Violet Taylor and Mya Stansberry prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 10-7 over Lily Grimes and Talaysha Simonds.