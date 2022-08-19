LAPEL — Success isn’t the goal for Lapel football. It’s the expectation, and this season is no different.
With three sectional titles won since 2014, including back-to-back championship runs in 2017-18, the Class 2A Bulldogs and head coach Tim Miller haven’t posted fewer than four wins since the 2013 campaign.
In five of the past six seasons, the Bulldogs have reached eight or more victories with nine overall twice (2017, 2020).
Last year, they finished 8-3.
For 2022, a fourth sectional title in nine years is the primary target, if not more.
“Our goals are pretty simple. Obviously, we want to win every game, and we think we should be competitive in every game that we play. The season is a marathon, not a sprint. We want to be playing our best football in October and November, hoping to compete for the sectional,” said Miller, who is entering his 11th season at Lapel. “Maybe, the first regional? Hopefully, we keep building upon what we’ve done and take the next step as a program.”
The first step is a win at home against 3A Hamilton Heights for the season opener Friday, and one way the Bulldogs intend to outduel the Huskies is by getting the ball in their playmakers’ hands, namely running back Tyler Dollar.
Absolute money on offense, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior amassed a single-season, career-best 24 rushing touchdowns in 2021, along with 1,533 yards on 156 carries. He averaged a career-high 153.3 yards rushing per game and 9.8 yards a carry.
For his career, Dollar, a two-way starter, has rushed for 3,562 yards and 46 touchdowns in 29 games played.
“I don’t say this lightly, but Tyler is one of the best all-around football players in the state,” Miller said. “He is a special, special kid, and I’m not just saying that because of talent or work ethic. The way he approaches things is what makes him a very special kid.”
On defense, Dollar just makes sense as a versatile threat with 41 total tackles last season and 125 in his career.
“He can play linebacker. He can play safety. He can play corner. He can play defensive end. The kid is just a football player,” Miller said. “And he’s got some talent around him. Our two leading wide receivers, (junior) Nick Witte and (sophomore) Rylie Hudson are both back. They’re very special kids in their own right, so we’re expecting big things from them.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs have lofty aspirations, returning seven starters overall and three big pieces on the offensive line that paved the way for 2,695 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns in 2021.
Lapel returns junior JJ Baxter at guard, senior Keegan O’Connor at center and senior three-year starter Ryan Carpenter at tackle. Sophomore Karson Kinsinger, who stands 6-4 and weighs in at 305 pounds, has used a productive summer to earn a starting spot on the line.
Hudson will also get reps in the backfield, while 6-1 senior Colin Jannings will add receiving depth and senior Brayden Barnett, a converted basketball player, will get time at tight end.
Witte led the Bulldogs with 660 yards receiving on 35 receptions and 10 touchdowns. Hudson hauled in 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns.
The offense lost quarterback Brennan Stow and his 1,616 yards passing and 17 touchdowns to graduation, but as Coach Miller routinely states, “everything is a competition. Every position is always open.”
“Brennan was obviously a two-year starter at quarterback and completed nearly 70% of his passes, so those are some big shoes to fill,” Miller said.
Junior Luke Alexander and freshman Devin Craig are competing in camp to secure Stow’s vacant spot.
Lapel’s 4-3 defensive scheme will take shape around returnees senior Anthony Prater (44 tackles, 10 for a loss) and senior Ethan Hewitt (38 tackles) on the defensive line and senior Drew Bracken (44 tackles) at linebacker.
Baxter (30 tackles, five for a loss, two sacks) will play both ways, among several other offensive linemen.
Junior Caden McDole will see time on the defensive line, senior Bruin White (34 tackles) and senior Dean Crosby will round out the linebacker corps.
In the defensive secondary, junior Landon Brown, sophomore Isaiah Priest, Hudson (20 tackles, two interceptions), senior Evan Osenbaugh (28 tackles, interception) and senior Tyler Lutz will be in the mix.