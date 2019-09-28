ANDERSON -- One year removed from the team's first trip to regional, the Lapel girls golf team had a bigger goal in mind for its second straight trip.
Behind another sensational round from freshman Macy Beeson and clutch performances from her teammates, the Bulldogs finished third Saturday on their home course at Edgewood and qualified for the state finals for the first time in school history.
And they did it by one stroke.
"I got nothing. I'm so proud of these girls," a tearful second-year coach Dylan Crosley said. "I can't describe (this feeling)."
Columbus North was crowned regional champion with a team score of 313, followed by Noblesville's 324 and a 325 from Lapel.
The Bulldogs edged regional medalist Yanah Ralston and Heritage Christian, which finished at 326.
It was a day that saw Lapel set program records for a nine-hole score (156) and for 18 holes. Three players, senior Lauren Lutz (81), sophomore Chloe Renihan (80) and freshman Grace Martin (96) came in with personal-best scores. Freshman Kerith Renihan shot a 91 as the fourth Bulldog to score.
All of the Bulldogs had moments of adversity to overcome during the day, and they all came through. Crosley said it showed mental toughness on their parts.
"They are so tough," he said. "It wears on you. I keep telling them they have to play 18 holes. They can't just play 14 holes or nine holes. They're a tough group of girls."
Beeson set the tone when the Bulldogs teed off on the back nine. After a perfect drive, her approach shot gave her a tap-in birdie to get her round started. She played her first nine holes at 1-over par and was even on her second nine until a bogey on the par-3 eighth.
Despite spending most of her day hitting fairways and greens in regulation, she needed back-to-back sand saves for par on the fifth and sixth holes as she neared the finish line. She made par on both.
"I don't see any freshman doing that," Crosley said. "This is her home course, so she's expected to shoot low. But she kept grinding and grinding, and those sand saves were huge. She's something else."
Beeson's 73 (+2) was tied for third best in the regional field.
Lapel boasts a deep roster of talent, and it showed Saturday.
Both Lutz and Chloe Renihan played their first nine in 38 strokes, making their turn at 3-over par.
But Lutz ran into putter troubles on the front nine. On the first six holes, she bogeyed five and double-bogeyed another. But, she got back on track and parred the final three holes coming in, including a 15-footer on the ninth hole that may have made the difference in advancing.
"It's kind of what golf is all about," Lutz said. "Coach told me I was stopping my putter, so I just needed to follow through. After the par on the seventh, I just took a deep breath. Coming up (No.) 9, I was not going to miss that putt."
Chloe Renihan, who birdied the par-3 16th and the par-5 third, had a clutch putt for par on the fourth hole after missing her birdie attempt long. Her 80 was the best score for any No. 3 player for any of the 18 teams in the field. She is excited to have helped make a difference and to be headed to state, along with her sister, Kerith.
"It feels good, I didn't know until my mom pointed it out," Chloe said. "It's nice that she's there, but they're all my sisters to me. We're like family."
"Golf doesn't have classes, and for Lapel to make it, these five players is all we have," Lutz said. "It just worked out that we all played well today."
Crosley just wants his team to enjoy the experience of playing the two rounds of the state finals, held next Friday and Saturday at Prairie View in Carmel.
"I just told the girls to just go have fun," he said. "It's an extra tournament, just go have fun. We know where we stand in the state.
"They made it to state, and you can't get much better than that."
Pendleton Heights finished 13th at 374 with sophomore Grace Wiggins leading the way at 85. Senior Danielle Tinsley, in her third regional trip, shot a 91, Kaylee McKenney fired a 96 and Ryann Norris shot a 102 to round out the Arabians' scoring.
Daleville, also making the trip for the second straight year, finished 18th with a team score of 414. Senior Willoe Cunningham led the Broncos with a 94, junior Emma Allen had a 98, Landrea Arnold shot a 111 and Sara Cukrowicz added a 114.
