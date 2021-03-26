LAPEL — It may take some time for many softball teams to get back into sync after being off for nearly two years, but that’s not the case with Lapel.
The Class 2A 10th-ranked Bulldogs have gotten out of the gate very alertly and Friday all phases of their game came together in a 10-0, six-inning conquest of Hamilton Heights.
As the score indicated, Lapel’s bats were potent, but no less impressive was freshman Krystin Davis in her varsity pitching debut.
The right-handed Davis limited the Huskies to two singles, as well as one walk and one hit batter, and struck out three in six innings.
“I thought she did an extremely good job,” Lapel coach Scott Rich said. “I know she was nervous and she had to be nervous as a freshman in her first high school start, but she handled herself well. She had some jitters early, but I thought she settled in real well.”
Davis threw 71 pitches (28 balls), but only 20 (five balls) in the final three innings, and she threw very hard throughout. She retired 11 batters in a row after four had reached in the first two-plus innings.
At the plate, Davis had a team-best three hits (all singles) at the leadoff spot, and she drove in a run. She followed up a 2-for-4 effort in a 5-3 win over Elwood Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (2-0) totaled 12 hits, two of those being home runs. Ashlynn Allman belted her second in as many games leading off the third and Lily Daniels hit a two-run shot the next inning.
“It took us a couple of innings to get acclimated and to get our timing down, but we all came around real well,” Rich said. “One-to-9 (in the order), I thought they did real well.”
Lapel scored single runs in innings 2 and 3, with Davis lacing a bases-loaded single scoring Hayley Granger and then Allman’s homer to dead center.
The Bulldogs erupted for five in the fourth, four unearned after two were out.
Chloe Tucker began the inning with a double and came home on a sacrifice fly by Makayla Smethers.
After Madi Carpenter and Davis had singled, a misplayed fly ball off Allman’s bat enticed both base runners home. Daniels’ deep ball scored both herself and Allman, and that made it 7-0.
In the sixth, a double by Taylor Williams plated Allman, who led off with a walk. Granger walked and Tucker drove Williams in with a single. Carpenter’s second hit of the day brought Granger across and with it the mercy rule came into play.
“Yeah, they’re doing real well,” Rich said. “Next week will be a test. We’ve got Greenfield-Central, Frankton and Yorktown, and it’s going to be a tough week for us. But we’re hoping we’ll be up for the task.”
Lapel visits Greenfield Monday, Frankton Tuesday and Yorktown Wednesday, and then will be off for spring break.
