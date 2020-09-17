LAPEL — It started at the top and worked all the way through the matches.
The Madison County boys tennis champion Lapel Bulldogs won all five matches against Pendleton Heights on Thursday ending a tough four-day stretch of four matches. Lapel has a record of 12-4, winning 11 of its past 12 matches.
“I told them the past three days don’t mean as much if they don’t come out and win today,” said Lapel coach Justin Coomer. “I still think we were a little flat, but we fought through it. We will take it.”
At No. 1 singles, Lapel freshman Jacob Erwin defeated Sam Bowers 6-0, 6-2.
“He had a good serve, so I wanted to return serve well,” Erwin said. “I tried to keep the ball to his backhand. Because of the wind, I tried to get to the net and end the points as soon as I could.”
It has been a difficult first season for the freshman, who has only been playing since sixth grade.
“I’ve had to play a lot of older players who are really difficult to go against,” he said.
Coomer knew what was ahead of Erwin when the season started.
“You can tell them what it is going to be like, but they don’t know until they go out and face it,” Coomer said. “He is going to be a very nice player. ... He’s already a nice player.”
The other match that had a similar result was at No. 1 doubles where Corbin Renihan and Landon Bair teamed for a 6-2, 6-0 win over PH’s Logan Jones and Blake Stoker.
At No. 2 singles, Isaac Bair defeated Parker Hammons 6-3, 6-1. The closest tussles were a pair of 6-4, 6-4 results. At No. 3 singles, Lapel’s Cam Gooding defeated Ryland Mills, and at No. 2 doubles, Nick Thalls and Ian Bailey won against the Arabians’ Brandon Webster and Mark Nielsen.
“We’ve been pretty competitive in most of our matches,” said PH coach Royce Hammel. “For whatever reason, I didn’t think we competed as well tonight. It still would have been 5-0, but we didn’t play up to our potential.”
The Arabians, who lost six starters from a year ago, are 5-9. Their next competition is Tuesday, their final home match of the season, against New Castle.
