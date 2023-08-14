LAPEL — “It’s Frankton, you know it’s going to be hyped.”
Lapel coach Hilary Eppert summed up her volleyball team’s season opener against the school’s biggest rival with those words after a match that seemed to have a little bit of everything, including a crowd that seemed more reminiscent of a sectional venue than the first regular-season outing of the year.
In a match that saw three of the biggest hitters in the county playing at their best, the Bulldogs' outside hitter who had the biggest finish of them all.
Senior Lauren Paska recorded 19 kills — including five in the decisive fifth set — as Lapel held off a strong Frankton comeback before mounting one of its own in a 25-23, 25-11, 20-25, 19-25, 15-12 victory in the season opener for both teams.
The win for Lapel snaps a three-match losing streak to the Eagles and starts the season right for an experienced Bulldogs team.
“We started off really strong, then came down a bit,” Paska said. “We pulled through, and we knew they were going to make a run, but we were ready for it.”
It was a win that seemed inevitable early but became very precarious late.
The first set was back and forth until senior Maryn Landis took the ball to the service line with the Bulldogs trailing 21-20. Four points later — including one of her three aces — Lapel was in command at 24-21. Although the Eagles scored the next two points to close the gap, Paska’s fourth kill of the first set put Lapel up 1-0.
Landis showed a newfound confidence on her serve, and frequently good things happened for the Bulldogs when she was on the line.
“Last season, I would serve first every time, and my head would be down, and the ball would go into the net,” she said. “But it’s going really good so far.”
The second set was all Bulldogs. Paska’s fourth ace gave Lapel a double-digit lead at 19-9, and Myleigh Carpenter had three of her five kills in the set as the Bulldogs stormed out to a 2-0 lead.
Another Paska service run in the third set brought the Bulldogs back from a 15-10 deficit into a 16-15 lead. She had three aces during the run.
But Frankton was undaunted and, with a pair of outstanding senior finishers itself, came roaring back.
Holli Klettheimer served up a three-point run to put the Eagles back in control, and they held on to stay alive.
The Eagles were in control of the fourth set, and after one of Klettheimer’s 19 kills put Frankton up 18-10, Lapel junior libero Tatum Harper slammed her hands on the court in frustration.
A four-point run got Lapel close, but Frankton’s Sloane Harrison served out the final four points of the set as the Eagles forced a fifth set.
Although Lapel came up short, Harper’s show of emotion seemed to light a fire under the Bulldogs.
“It’s definitely something we want and need,” Landis said. “We can trust her back there.”
Despite that fire, Frankton took control of the fifth set.
Back-to-back kills by Klettheimer and Emma Sperry — who led all players with 25 kills — put the Eagles up 8-5 and within sight of completing the comeback.
But a serve error by the Eagles kicked of a 5-1 run capped by an Elizabeth Stern kill to put Lapel up 10-9.
Sperry tied the set at 10-10, but Laniah Wills and Paska followed with consecutive kills as Lapel finished on a 5-2 run — with Paska’s final kill on match point — to close out the match.
Both coaches praised the perseverance of their players in battling from behind against long odds throughout the match.
“I told them in the locker room that I don’t like the outcome, but the fight they showed after being down two sets -- I can build off of that,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “We can build off that.”
“It’s a matter of our shot selection, and it was a matter of taking a breath,” Eppert said.
Paska also had eight aces while Landis added nine kills, a block and three aces, Stern had eight kills and a block and Wills added seven kills and a block. Setter Karlie Jannings handed out 43 assists for the Bulldogs.
Klettheimer, primarily a middle hitter, is now setting along with Emma Sperry in Frankton’s 6-2 offense and finished with 23 assists while Sperry had 26. Once the duo found their rhythm in the third set, they were tough to defend.
“The struggle in the first two sets was that we weren’t passing the ball very well,” Coach Sperry said. “Even the passers said that. I told them that we had a brand-new setter, and we had to give her something. And that’s when the passing got better.”
“We had struggled to finish games before, so the fact that we were able to finish this against our biggest rival -- that’s big for us,” Paska said.
Frankton won the junior varsity match in three sets, 25-18, 9-25, 15-8.
Lapel stays in Madison County with a trip to Elwood on Tuesday while Frankton remains on the road with a Central Indiana Conference match at Blackford on Thursday.