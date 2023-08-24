LAPEL — Patience is a virtue, but it was the Lapel girls soccer team’s persistence that paid off Thursday night.
The aggressor on offense from the opening minute until the final horn, the Bulldogs played the waiting game — through both the heat and Wapahani’s stingy defense — until the 60th minute when frosh Leila Wilson delivered.
Situated in the midfield, Wilson collected a well-placed cross from senior Krystin Davis, made a quick dribble to gain the advantage and fired a 20-yard shot that sailed over Wapahani’s Destiny Felder’s grasp for the decisive goal.
“Oh, man. It was a battle. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates tonight,” said Wilson after Lapel’s 1-0 home victory over the formerly unbeaten Raiders (3-1). “I’m just so thankful to have a good team like this. It’s 5-0. It’s a dream. I’m just so happy to be out here to play -- and a second-year program. It’s great.”
A year ago, Lapel girls soccer literally broke ground as a first-year program and finished 8-7-2 overall following a 1-3-1 start.
In the program’s second year, Lapel is proving to be an up-and-coming force at a perfect 5-0, while also netting some revenge, as Wapahani beat the Bulldogs 2-1 at home in 2022.
“Persistence was big time tonight. Obviously, we had the heat, and we talked all week, ‘Let’s not worry about the heat,’ but when it’s this hot, it’s hard not to,” Lapel coach Chad Soden said. “Wapahani is a good team. They’re athletic. They’re strong. They’re well coached, and they do a good job of kind of mucking it up. It reminds me a lot of what we did last year. We had a lot of athletes, and we just made it hard on teams. That’s what they did tonight.”
Felder, a senior goalkeeper, kept the stat sheet clean through the first 59-plus minutes, tallying 11 saves, six in the first half and five in the second. The Raiders’ defense logged a team save and in the second half, the unit played back to clog nearly all passing lanes.
“It was rough. We had a couple good shots, but they were tough,” Wilson said.
The Bulldogs had their shots, however.
Lapel fired 29 shots – 11 on goal – and peppered Felder with a handful of point-blank attempts, but she stood strong.
In the seventh minute, Wilson lined a shot at Felder, which she swatted away. Felder fended off Wilson again in the 13th minute and later defended against Lapel’s leading goal scorer Jocelyn Love (six goals) in the 14th minute.
Love attacked twice more in the final 15 minutes of the first half, but the Raiders kept both her and Sophie Goodwin off the board, while Davis continuously pushed the attack on the outside.
“We had to keep fighting, keep fighting and keep fighting,” Soden said. “It’s hard. Leila is a freshman, and sometimes she gets down, but one of the things I told them from the start is you play, and you play every play. You don’t hang your head, and you’re never going to be perfect, but what I want is the next play. It took us forever, but we got one.”
The Bulldogs kept a crucial goal off the scoreboard in the 21st minute when Wapahani nearly took the early lead during one of its few attacks.
A Raiders’ ball was played deep in the box and was caromed near the post, as Lapel goalkeeper Macey Willis was forced to stretch away from the net. Wapahani converged and tried to slip in an uncontested goal on the loose ball, but Bulldogs junior Ava Everman instinctively cleared it to maintain the scoreless tie.
Everman’s presence was felt on each of Wapahani’s seven shots and two shots on goal.
Wilson logged three more shots on goal in the second half’s first 20 minutes, including a free-kick attempt in the 58th minute before she found the net for her third goal of the season.
“Thank the Lord. That was some luck right there,” Wilson said. “That assist was amazing. (Davis) is a great player.”
Davis sprinted down the sideline to gain possession of a through ball before she fed it into the middle where Wilson was ready to make her move.
“Davis does a couple of things. She’s crazy fast. She really stretches defenses out. Our through balls we like to have weren’t there because we didn’t have the space. But what she does is spaces the defense out,” Soden said. “Defense pay so much attention to her, and I have some other studs that can shoot the ball, so we spread it around. I told her in the beginning we’re going to spread goals around this year, but Krystin is the key to everything.”
Davis entered the game with four goals and now has two assists.
Lapel was coming off a 7-1 win at Anderson on Tuesday and heads to Monticello for tournament play Saturday, beginning with Twin Lakes at 10 a.m.
The Bulldogs’ triumph over Wapahani marked their second revenge game win in 2023, following a 2-1 opening night victory at home against Tipton on Aug. 14. Lapel lost to Tipton 6-2 last season.
“I never would have thought that (5-0). I thought we had a chance to be pretty good, and we have a long way to go, but we’re still trying to get healthy,” Soden said. “What I envisioned, we got to see a little bit of that tonight, but we just need a ton of reps. Once we get reps and healthy and get our shooting going, we could keep going with this. We have a streak.”