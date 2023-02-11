LAPEL — In order to capture the girls basketball program’s first regional championship in 16 years, Lapel had to overcome more than just a strong opponent. They had to do so while their own bodies were refusing to comply.
But a season of overcoming adversity had the Bulldogs prepared, and the historic 2022-23 season will continue for one more week.
Laniah Wills scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Maddy Poynter added 10 points and nine rebounds and Deannaya Haseman scored all nine of her points in the second half as Lapel battled through a team-wide illness and held off Eastbrook for a 39-27 victory in the Regional 19 championship game Saturday afternoon.
Lapel (20-7) has won both the sectional and regional titles for the first time since 2007, leaving coach Zach Newby nothing but proud.
“I’m just so happy for the kids,” he said. “Yesterday, four of my five starters were home sick, and Laniah got sick after practice yesterday. I had nine kids at practice and was preparing JV kids to play today.”
Just 24 hours earlier, the starting lineup and player availability was in serious question.
An intestinal virus or food poisoning ravaged the players this week, leaving four of Lapel’s five starters out of practice Friday and two more players developing symptoms during practice. Most players — including Wills — needed an IV of fluids Saturday morning just to be able to suit up for the afternoon tip. Under last year’s format requiring two wins to claim a regional title, Newby isn’t sure who would have been available for a morning game.
“They absolutely just grinded and battled,” he said. “They are going to have nothing left for today, but thank goodness we survived so we can get to next week.
“No chance -- we had no chance,” he added in regard to the ability to play a second regional game Saturday. “I’m not sure that they would have had anything for 10 a.m.”
Once the players got enough fluids and strength to take the court, there was the matter of dealing with Eastbrook (19-6), the champion of Sectional 39 and seeking its first regional championship since 1984.
And that would be no easy task, even at full strength.
Led by their junior backcourt, the Panthers took the lead on the opening possession and, after ties at 2-2, 4-4 and 8-8, went on a 9-3 run to take their biggest lead at 17-11 on a basket by Olivia Hall, who led Eastbrook with 14 points.
But, early in the run, Poynter was fouled hard on a rebound by Panthers senior Karmen Swindall, and the two exchanged shoves. No further fouls were called, but the moment lit a spark in Poynter and her teammates.
“It definitely got me more energized because, I don’t’ know, she wanted to throw down,” Poynter said. “I was here, and I was ready for it, and that really pushed my energy up.”
Her teammates noticed as well.
“Once I saw that, I know when Maddy gets mad she’s about to turn up, and I’m gonna turn up, too,” Wills said.
After Howell scored for the six-point Panthers lead, Poynter drilled a 3-point shot — the only made attempt of the game for Lapel — and the Bulldogs reeled off nine straight points to close the half. Rosemary Likens drove into the lane for two points before Wills capped the half with a pair of free throws and a score inside for a 20-17 halftime lead.
Howell closed the gap to one when she scored to open the third quarter, but a pair of Wills free throws started a 9-2 Bulldogs run to give them what proved to be their biggest lead at 29-21.
Twice during the run, Haseman drove to the basket for two points and converted one into a three-point play. She said the defense was taking away her biggest weapon, which opened opportunities for her to get to the basket.
The Bulldogs were running on fumes late but kept the Panthers at arm’s length. After Eastbrook’s Sophia Morrison scored to pull her team within 35-30, neither team scored for nearly three minutes as the Bulldogs ran clock on offense and forced the Panthers to do the same.
That was until Renihan was fouled with 1:24 left. The senior point guard stepped to the line and buried both free throws and did the same 37 seconds later after a Morrison basket to give Lapel a 39-32 lead with 1:24 left.
After the game, an ashen Renihan had a hard time participating in the postgame celebration but said she was able to focus during those crucial free throws.
“I just knew I had to fight through it for my team,” she said. “This whole group is so amazing. They’re all so strong.”
But with failing legs and an opponent not giving up, that seven-point lead was far from safe.
Howell made a pair of free throws at the 1:14 mark, and after a Bulldogs turnover Morrison drilled a 3-point shot — the Panthers' only make of the game — with 22 seconds left and following another Lapel miscue had the ball with 14.9 seconds left.
But Howell’s drive missed, and after Wills missed a free throw with 8.1 seconds left, Morrison drew a foul with 1.3 seconds remaining, giving the Panthers a chance to tie the game.
Eastbrook’s leading scorer missed the first, and when she missed the second on purpose, the ball did not touch the rim. Wills took the long pass at midcourt and burned the final ticks off the clock.
The players said their ability to overcome adversity — whether a deficit, injury or illness — and find a way to win is what makes this team special.
“We’ll always have that fight in us,” Poynter said. “We never quit, and we never give up.”
The semistate pairings and sites will be drawn Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m., which is when Lapel will find out its next destination and opponent. Until then, the priority is getting hydrated and rested.
“I’m going to drink a lot of water, get an IV, maybe lay down quite a bit and get some rest,” Wills said. “The main thing is to stay hydrated.”