FRANKTON — Tatum Harper nuked a grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning Monday as Lapel advanced to the Class 2A softball Sectional 40 semifinals with a 13-1 rout over Alexandria.
Lapel (16-9) took an early advantage after Ava Everman hit a pop fly that landed in shallow right-field and freshman Krystin Davis scored in the top of the first inning.
Hannah Laughlin demonstrated her power with a two-run double off the base of the fence in left-center field to extend the lead to 3-0 in the third inning. Lapel coach Ellie Balbach explained how Laughlin deviates from the typical syndrome senior athletes experience by mentally checking out of their spring season goals as they prepare to graduate high school.
“They are locked in and ready to finish what we have started here,” Balbach said. “She has been an instrumental player mentally and as a leader on and off the field.”
Alexa Owens followed up with a pop fly, similar to Everman’s first-inning knock, that landed in the left-field grass to allow Kooper Grinstead to score from third base. Karlie Jannings later poked a two-run double down the left-field line past a diving left fielder to complete a five-run third inning for the Bulldogs.
Alexandria sophomore Allison Duckworth put the Tigers (7-13-1) on the scoreboard with a fourth-inning blast over the fence in left-center field. Duckworth hit .327 with two homers in her sophomore campaign. Alexandria coach Sarah Almack mentioned the Duckworth sisters blossomed in key utility roles this season.
“Ali has definitely stepped up,” Almack said. “She is an outfielder through-and-through. When we lost our shortstop earlier this year, that moved Ashlynn to short and brought her in.”
After Everman led off the fifth inning with a single up the middle, Laughlin hit a two-run shot over the fence in left-center field. The punch in Laughlin’s swing during monumental elimination games was shown early in her prep career when she went yard as a sophomore in a sectional-opener victory over Wapahani in 2021. The Franklin commit leads the Bulldogs with a .455 batting average and a .554 on-base percentage this season.
“She was due for a solid hit,” Balbach said. “She has grown so much this season. Physically and mentally, she is turning into a true leader, so it’s no surprise to me that she stepped up like she did tonight.”
Once the first out of the inning was recorded, Laylah Gore reached base on a dropped pop fly inside the circle when three Alexandria infielders collided with the pitcher. Gore was then driven in by Jordan Tracy with a single up the middle. The lineup flipped over following consecutive base hits to load the bases and brought Harper to the plate, and she launched a towering grand slam to left field.
“Tatum is a strong hitter,” Balbach said. “There is a reason she is in our two spot. I kind of knew that was coming.”
Lapel battles tournament host Frankton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.