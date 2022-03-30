MIDDLETOWN — When it comes to baseball, tied games are generally not a part of the equation.
But perhaps after a well-played season opener between Lapel and Shenandoah, a draw was a fitting outcome.
As darkness began to envelop the diamond, the Raiders rallied for the equalizer in the bottom of the seventh when the Bulldogs were just late with an attempted game-ending double play as the teams forged a 5-5 tie at Raiders Field.
With one out in the home half of the seventh, Jasper Campbell doubled to the fence in right field and advanced to third on a ground ball single by Gabe Lowder. Lucas Mills then grounded an 0-1 pitch to Lapel shortstop Landon Bair, who flipped to second for the force, but Mills just beat the throw to first as Campbell crossed the plate.
The potential winning run advanced to third when Carson Brookbank followed with a bad-hop single that ricocheted off the cheek of Bair into shallow right field. But Kyle Shelton struck out Hunter Baker looking to end the inning and the game amid shouts of protest from fans who felt the game should have been called earlier due to darkness.
Both coaches disagreed.
“We came here to play baseball, and I’m going to play baseball until someone tells me to leave and not play baseball anymore,” Lapel’s Matt Campbell said. “We came to play baseball, so let’s play baseball.
“It was just a bad hop. It had nothing to do with the dark,” he continued, referring to Bair, who left the field with an icepack on his cheek. “It was a crazy bad hop, but he saw it all the way.”
“Momentum is always going to play into a coach’s decision, and that’s why we have umpires,” Shenandoah coach Ryan Painter said. “I trust what the umpires call. They’re certified for a reason, and the two we had tonight are two of the best in the area. I’m going to trust their judgement.”
The two coaches had something else in common Wednesday night in that both liked what they saw on the pitching mound.
Lapel senior Brock Harper was nothing short of dominant. Over the first three innings, he blanked the Raiders on two hits while recording all nine outs via the strikeout. But his pitch count piled up as five of his nine strikeouts came on full counts. He threw 65 pitches over three innings and needed to come out.
“That’s right around where his bullpens have been,” Coach Campbell said. “He was effective, but he was not efficient.”
Meanwhile, Shenandoah junior Carson Brookbank was matching Harper zero-for-zero through the first three frames. He fanned three over that stretch and allowed three hits but ran into some bad luck and a Bulldog rally in the fourth.
With one out, Brookbank hit Rylie Hudson for the second time in the game, and Hudson promptly stole second base. Brookbank then struck out the next two batters, but the second — freshman Kai Newman — reached on a dropped third strike to extend the inning.
Lapel cashed in as Jake Paska followed with a ground ball single and — following a walk on a 3-2 pitch to Kyle Shelton — Owen Imel delivered a third ground ball that found a hole for a two-run single and a 4-0 Lapel lead.
“He spotted the ball really well. He mixed up really well. He was working in and out, and his sinker was good,” Painter said. “He seemed like he was keeping them off balance, and when they got their runs in the fourth, there wasn’t really anything hard hit. Just little leakers.”
The lead held until the Raiders rallied for three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Jobe Robinson drove in the first of the night but was caught stealing one pitch later. Connor White and Dylan McDaniel then walked, with pinch runner Clay Conner scoring on a wild pitch and Lowder driving home McDaniel with a single.
Conner was injured on the play when the throw home struck him in the face. Like Bair, he experienced swelling and left the game.
Robinson drove in the tying run in the sixth on a grounder after Brookbank doubled.
Lapel retook the lead in the top of the seventh without benefit of a hit. After three walks loaded the bases, Imel scored on a wild pitch to give Lapel the 5-4 lead until the Raiders rallied in the bottom half.
McDaniel also supplied three innings of relief for the Raiders, allowing one earned run and no hits while striking out seven.
The Raiders will be home Saturday for an 11 a.m. double-header against Union County while Lapel will play at Park Tudor next Friday following a week off for spring break.