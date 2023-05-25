A look at Thursday's postseason action THB Sports was unable to cover in person:
BASEBALL
Sectional 40 at Lapel
Lapel 5, Wapahani 4
Lapel exorcised some Wapahani demons and sent the Raiders home with some of their own heartbreak after the Class 2A No. 4 Bulldogs rallied for two runs in the seventh inning to win their semifinal matchup.
Wapahani (19-9-1) had sent Lapel (22-6) home from the tournament the last two years and was on the verge of upending the Bulldogs once again.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kayden Sweeney scored the tying run on an error before Kai Newman bunted Cody Baker home with the game winner.
The Raiders took the lead in the top half of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Lash after Rylie Hudson singled home Talan Jarrett in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.
Lapel led 2-1 after five innings thanks to a pair of RBI singles from Isaac Bair and a strong five innings from starter Owen Imel.
Quentin Roberts earned the win for the Bulldogs in relief.
Winchester 3, Frankton 0
Frankton could muster just four hits against Jace Allen and saw its season end at 13-13 after a loss to Winchester in the second semifinal.
The Golden Falcons scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning against Frankton starter Tyler Bates, who struck out 10 batters and allowed just five hits. All three Winchester runs were unearned.
Winchester will face Lapel at 1 p.m. Monday for the sectional championship.
Sectional 41 at Northeastern
Shenandoah 4, Union County 0
Three Shenandoah pitchers combined for an eight-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts, and Ethan Loy drove in two runs with a fifth-inning hit as the 2A third-ranked Raiders advanced.
Carson Brookbank started for Shenandoah (21-3) and struck out seven batters in four innings, allowing six hits and walking two. He was followed to the mound by Dylan McDaniel, who struck out three over two innings, and Collin Osenbaugh, who worked a perfect seventh inning with two punchouts.
Jarrett Helman added an RBI hit for the Raiders, who will meet the host Northeastern Knights on Friday at 2 p.m. in the first semifinal, followed by Hagerstown and Eastern Hancock.
Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon
Pendleton Heights 9, Richmond 1
Colton Frank and Jameson Walford combined to shut down the Richmond offense, and Ricky Howell drove in four runs as Pendleton Heights advanced to Saturday’s semifinals with a win over the Red Devils.
Pendleton Heights (13-13) took control early with four runs in the first inning followed by three in the second and two more in the third.
In addition to 4 2/3 innings of three-hit pitching, Frank also drove in a run for PH while Bo Surface added a double and an RBI for the Arabians.
PH will face New Palestine (20-9) after the Dragons routed Muncie Central 20-0 Thursday. The Arabians and Dragons will tangle at approximately noon following the first semifinal between the host Marauders and defending-champion Anderson.
Sectional 55 at Memorial Field
Tri-Central 12, Liberty Christian 2
Liberty Christian (4-18) fell behind early after surrendering six second-inning runs and saw its season end with a first-round loss.
Carter Wicker collected the lone Lions RBI while Dominick Thurman had two stolen bases and scored a run.
GIRLS TENNIS
Regional at Marion
Lapel’s Kerith Renihan could not maintain early momentum and fell in the singles tournament 7-5, 6-1 to Madison Fuqua from Mississinewa.
Fuqua earns the sectional title and advances to the singles regional at Kokomo after overcoming a 5-2 deficit to Renihan in the first set.
Renihan’s season ends at 13-3.