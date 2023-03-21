LAPEL — Three weeks from Tuesday’s softball opener is the next time the Lapel softball team will play in front of its home fans, with a number of road games and a spring break in between.
The Bulldogs certainly gave their supporters something to remember in the meantime.
Laylah Gore delivered an RBI double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a comeback from five runs down as Lapel topped Heritage Christian 6-5 in the season opener for both teams.
“I’m very proud of them,” Lapel coach Ellie Balbach said. “This is actually the first time we’ve been on this field. We haven’t been able to practice outside because, well, we live in Indiana. I’m just proud of them, how they fought back. They were never out of this game, and they knew that. They just kind of banded together and fought through it together.”
The fateful seventh began with the Eagles intentionally walking Hannah Laughlin to lead off the inning after the senior catcher homered twice earlier in the evening. Senior Kooper Grinstead replaced Laughlin on the basepaths as the potential winning run and was sacrificed to second by another senior, Audrey Pulley.
“At the end, it took everyone,” Balbach said. “We had to make a pitching change. We had runners out there. It just took everyone to get this done.”
Gore lined a 1-0 pitch to the base of the fence in right, allowing Grinstead to scamper home and send the team into celebration mode.
Laughlin, frustrated by having the bat taken out of her hands in that situation, was supremely confident her teammates would come through.
“I wanted to hit,” she said. “There was a chance I could have been catching again, but I didn’t put my shin guards back on because I knew they had it.”
The Eagles jumped ahead 3-0 before Lapel had an opportunity to swing the bats.
A one-out walk was followed by a double to left-center by Heritage Christian starting pitcher Alayna Tesnar. Senior catcher Jana Webb hammered the next pitch well beyond the fence in left for a three-run homer.
The lead grew to 5-0 on a pair of unearned runs in the third, one coming home on a single to left by Webb for her fourth RBI.
That’s when the Lapel comeback started, not at the plate, but in the circle as senior Jordan Tracy entered to replace sophomore starter Ava Everman, who pitched well but was victimized by some shaky defense.
After escaping a two-out bases-loaded jam in the fourth, Tracy set the Eagles down in order in the fifth and was the beneficiary of a play at the plate with Laughlin blocking the dish for the final out in the sixth.
“She’s a player that has one mode, and that’s 110%,” Balbach said. “Sometimes that’s a good thing, and sometimes that can lead to struggle. She never looked more calm on that mound than she did tonight, and I think the team kind of fed off that.”
Laughlin, meanwhile, was the offensive catalyst for the Bulldogs. Three times during the game she batted leadoff, and those proved to be the only frames in which Lapel scored.
She led off the fourth with a towering fly over the centerfield fence to get the scoring started. Two outs later, Alexa Owens lined a double to right field but came all the way around to score after a pair of errors to trim the lead to 5-2.
In the sixth, Laughlin again led off the frame with her second blast of the night, again to straightaway center. Pulley followed with a single, and Gore walked before Tesnar caught Owens looking for the first out.
Amyiah Nunn reached on an error to load the bases, and Paige Stires delivered Pulley home with a single to left — the first career hit for the freshman right fielder. Lapel leadoff batter Tatum Harper was hit by a pitch to force in the tying run.
But Tesnar, who fanned 13 batters, bowed her back to fan Tracy and Everman to leave the bases loaded.
“She was fanning us,” Balbach said. “Props to her but proud of my girls.”
Tracy then retired the heart of the Eagles lineup — Tesnar, Webb and Ariweyn Thompson — in order, setting the stage for the winning rally.
“It was definitely a good feeling, knowing (my teammates) have my back, but I also want them to know that I also have their back,” Tracy said. “I will try my hardest to make it easy on them so they don’t have to make the crazy, hard plays.”
Weather permitting, the Bulldogs will be on the road the rest of the week, with trips to Zionsville on Wednesday and Hamilton Heights on Friday beginning a five-game road trip prior to spring break.