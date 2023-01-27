CHARLOTTESVILLE – Lapel fully expected Eastern Hancock’s relentless defensive pressure. But for the first few minutes of the game Friday night, it didn’t look like it.
And still, the Bulldogs overcame 10 first-quarter turnovers, a 10-0 EH lead to start the game and a 13-point halftime margin and had chances to win or tie down the stretch before falling 52-48.
“Proud of the second half,” Bulldog coach Kevin Cherry said. “The first half, we just have to get better. To beat good teams on the road, you can’t come in and spot them 10 points right off the bat and turn the basketball over however many times we turned it over.”
Cherry said the Bulldogs practiced 7-on-5 in an effort to replicate the defensive pressure of the Royals.
“That’s what Eastern does, they try to speed you up and turn you over,” he said. “And they’re good at that. This is a game where you learn you just have to go be a player. Read the defense, get to an opening, attack the basket and do those kinds of things.”
Lapel (7-9) led only once in this game, 42-41 with 2:22 to play, when Brode Judge went streaking down the court to catch a fastbreak pass and lay it in untouched. But the lead was short-lived, and turnovers were a big culprit in that key stretch. EH made two free throws, and Lapel turned it over. EH made two more free throws, and Lapel turned it over again. It was quickly 45-42.
Two more Royal free throws with 25 seconds left made it 47-42. Judge responded with a 3-pointer – his third of the night – to make it 47-45, and then the teams went back and forth on free throws. With 2 seconds to play, Jaden Cash made one free throw to make it 50-48 and then intentionally missed the second hoping for an offensive rebound. But a lane violation erased any chance.
“We executed out of a timeout and Brode makes a big 3, and our kids did a good job in the second half of making enough stops to put us in position to win,” Cherry said. “We took the lead, and they took it right back. I thought if we could have got a stop there, and then with the basketball and the lead, then maybe that could have been a little different.”
Brode Judge finished with 20 points. Bode Judge had 10 points and seven rebounds, Cash added 10 points and Matt Carpenter had six points and eight rebounds.
The start of the game was all too familiar for Lapel, struggling out of the gate to force a night of playing catch-up. Lapel turned the ball over seven times before scoring a point and nine times before finally making a field goal at the 3:18 mark.
The Bulldogs made some halftime adjustments in how they attacked the Royals’ defense, and Brode Judge and Bode Judge were the biggest benefactors. Brode scored 10 points in the quarter, and Bode had six points and three rebounds, two of them offensive. They helped flip the script in that quarter, turning a 30-17 halftime score to 39-35 after three quarters.
“They have good chemistry of course being twins, and we modified just a little bit how we were attacking that press, and we brought up, really, Bode and Matt (Carpenter) and Nick (Witte) to handle that pressure,” Cherry said.
Lapel’s schedule is filled with challenges, and this was no exception. The Royals came in 11-5, and three of their losses were to Class 4A teams.
“I’m incredibly proud of the fight we showed in the second half, and Eastern is a very good basketball team,” Cherry said.