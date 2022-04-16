PENDLETON -- Two instances of misfortune by Frankton opened the door for Lapel to claim third place in the Madison County Softball Tournament on Saturday.
The Bulldogs capitalized on Eagle errors in the fourth and fifth innings, the latter that would lead to the go-ahead run and three more on triple by freshman Tatum Harper, and they defeated Frankton 8-6 at Pendleton Heights.
Lapel (4-3) bounced back from an 18-4 defeat to Elwood in Thursday's semifinal, as well as a 6-1 loss to Frankton March 29. And the Bulldogs prevailed despite two home runs apiece by the Eagles' Makena Alexander and Ady Coppess.
"I think we were just more into this game, mentally and physically," Lapel coach Ellie Balbach said. "I think we did those things we needed to do. We made the routine plays and got the clutch hits at the right time, and that just leads to a better outcome at the end."
The Bulldogs were at it from the get-go, picking up two in the last of the first on a double by Ava Everman, another of the six freshmen in their lineup.
An RBI double by freshman Karlie Jannings (also the starting pitcher) in the second made it 3-1.
Frankton (3-2) tied it at 3 in the third, on a Coppess long ball and run-scoring single by Jilly Hilderbrand. Coppess drove Paige Parker home with a single the next inning.
Freshman Laylah Gore walked leading off the Lapel fourth and moved to second on a grounder by Kadyn McNeely (another freshman). After the out, Gore leaned off second and the throw to pick her off went into the outfield, and Gore trotted home.
Jannings, the first batter in the fifth, reached on a throwing error, and the Bulldogs had the bases loaded with two out.
On a 3-2 pitch by Parker, Gore drove a grounder that went past a diving Alexander at shortstop, and Jannings scored to put Lapel ahead.
Harper's triple emptied the bases, and the Bulldogs were now up four.
Homers by Coppess and Alexander in the seventh were not enough for the Eagles. Both were 3-for-3 at the plate.
"We were chipping away, chipping away at (Parker), and I was expecting that rally to come at some point and that's exactly what we did," Balbach said. "We had some clutch hits and timely hits that scored those runs, and getting into that rally just kept our momentum going."
Jannings threw four innings and allowed six hits and struck out two. Krystin Davis fanned four in her three innings.
The Bulldogs had eight hits, by eight different players.
Both teams are at home Monday, Frankton against Shenandoah and Lapel plays Hagerstown.