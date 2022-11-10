LAPEL — “We don’t have to play perfect, but we’re going to have to play extremely well.”
That was the closing remark by Lapel football coach Tim Miller as his Bulldogs get set to face their toughest foe of the season, top-ranked and unbeaten Linton-Stockton, in Friday’s IHSAA Class 2A football regional.
Lapel (7-5) is making its sixth regional trip — and fourth at the 2A level. Linton-Stockton (12-0) has celebrated its 15th sectional championship, but first as a 2A school. The Miners have won 10 regional titles as a 1A program and have advanced to the state championship twice, winning the 1A title in 2016.
It is a daunting task indeed for Lapel.
“They’re a great football team and a great football program,” Miller said. “They’re big. They’re fast. They play extremely physical. They’re a good football program. That’s why they’ve had the success they’ve had over the past decade.”
The Miners have a powerful offense that averages better than 47 points per game for the season and 35 per sectional contest. Senior quarterback Hunter Gennicks is the multi-talented engine that drives the Miners' machine.
He has thrown for 1,389 yards this season and while his completion percentage is just below 49%, he has thrown 18 touchdown passes against just three interceptions. He is also the team’s leading rusher with 1,707 yards, averages 10.8 yards per carry and has run for 30 more touchdowns on the season.
Defending a player like Gennicks — who is also top of his class and has taken recruiting visits to Princeton and the Naval Academy — will present a special challenge for Lapel’s defense, which has allowed just 17 points per game in its three sectional victories.
“He’s a very impactful player,” Miller said. “They use him in the running game. He throws the ball well. When you run your quarterback, you’re always a plus-one because you’ve got an extra guy in the blocking game. We’ll spy him, we’ll do everything we can to slow him down and confuse him with looks. We’ll definitely have our hands full defensively.”
Miller adds Gennicks is also a top defensive player for the Miners, with 88 tackles this season.
Running backs Hunter Johns (704 yards, 13 TD), Jesse Voigtschild (470 yards, 5 TD) and Braden Walters (425 yards, 5 TD) add to a dangerous Miners ground game. Led by senior Logan Webb (33 receptions, 3 TD), Linton-Stockton has three receivers with over 20 receptions this season, giving Gennicks multiple targets for the Lapel secondary to cover.
The Lapel offense can help its defense by possessing the ball, which means a healthy dose of star running back Tyler Dollar and an efficient effort from the passing game.
Dollar has rushed for 2,108 yards and 26 touchdowns this season — including 660 yards and nine TD in three sectional wins — while freshman quarterback Devin Craig is completing 62% of his passes for 1,469 yards and nine scores since taking over the starting job during the season.
It was a quiet passing night for Craig and his favorite targets — junior Nick Witte (70 receptions, 833 yards) and sophomore Rylie Hudson (38-414) — last Friday with just one completion, but Miller knows that cannot happen again this week. He needs both the ground game and the passing game to perform at its highest level.
“He’s made some great decisions throughout this season. He doesn’t really play like a freshman,” Miller said of Craig. “It’s been kind of an odd year. Tyler is going to be Tyler. There are games like last week when he runs for 250, but we’ve really only had two weeks where we’ve had the passing game going on full swag and the running game. I think it’s going to take one of those nights (Friday).”
It has been a season of adversity for the Bulldogs, with injuries to key players — including Dollar, who missed nearly three full games — a tough schedule and a mid-season quarterback change. But Miller believes overcoming those obstacles and potential pitfalls have the Bulldogs ready for the challenge of claiming the program’s first regional title and the first for a Madison County school since 1985 when Elwood advanced to the state finals.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had this many injuries during the season or kids that have had to miss a game or multiple games,” he said. “Teams can go one of two ways. You can either dig in, keep grinding and stick together, or these things slowly wear on you and you let opportunities drift away. These kids, every week and every day have kept coming in with positive attitudes and trying to right the ship.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Linton-Stockton.