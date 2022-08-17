LAPEL — In front of a capacity crowd and raucous student section that is the norm for a Lapel on Friday nights, Bulldogs fans were witness to a different kind of football Wednesday evening.
This was the home opener for the fledgling Lapel girls soccer program, one that began with over 30 kids attending a spring callout meeting and continues with better than 30 on the roster at the season’s outset.
Those players did nothing to disappoint the fans in attendance, battling their second straight tough opponent down to the wire before dropping a 7-6 decision to Greenwood Christian Academy.
Coach Chad Soden said the support from the community for the new program has been beyond expectations. Much of the buzz in the halls at the school and around town has not been about the successful Lapel football or basketball programs but about the debut of “The Beautiful Game” in town, played on the Lapel football field.
“My girls can’t go anywhere in town without hearing about it,” Soden said. “It’s been emotional for us this week because there’s been a lot of hype around them, and there’s a lot of hype tonight.”
Junior Krystin Davis, one of a number of Lapel athletes playing the game for the first time and one of the school’s best softball players, said it has been refreshing and fun to have so much excitement and buildup for the games during the week.
“It’s been really nice because, playing softball, we really don’t get that,” she said. “Having that student section behind you watching you play is really nice — and hearing the crowd cheer.”
Davis’ electric speed has often been on display during her softball career, whether legging out base hits or getting to balls defensively that seem impossible. As a forward on the pitch, she can utilize that talent to her benefit as a nearly indefensible scorer. She has done so to the tune of six goals in the program’s first two matches — including four in Wednesday’s home opener.
“She’s got the athleticism that is right there. There would be some college soccer coaches that would take her right now, even with just a month-and-a-half of soccer,” Soden said.
She scored her first goal Wednesday at the 36:57 mark on an assist from Gwyn Fisher to tie the score at 1-1. Davis tied the score again 14 minutes later on a breakaway as she eluded GCA keeper Ana Blow. She added her third goal of the half with 4:49 left on an assist from Sophie Goodwin after Goodwin’s through ball from midfield found Davis alone behind the defense.
“It’s crazy. I did not think I would be this up level,” Davis said.
The problem for the Bulldogs was keeping GCA off the scoreboard. The Cougars returned their top two scorers — Izzy Cameron and Adeline Jolley — from last year’s sectional championship team, but it was senior Alli Curlee who did most of the damage. Curlee scored five times overall — including four in the first half — and added two assists for the Cougars.
“We have fight, and I like that, but we’re not being aggressive enough on defense,” Soden said. “We’re retreating, and we’ve got to step up and stop the ball.”
Curlee’s second assist — both to Jolley — three minutes into the second half gave GCA a 6-3 advantage, and the Cougars seemed to have the game well in hand.
But someone forgot to tell Davis, Goodwin and the Bulldogs.
Goodwin cashed in on a penalty kick with just under 29 minutes left before Curlee’s final tally pushed the lead back to 7-4 with under 13 minutes remaining.
Goodwin scored on a second PK with 6:53 left before Kadyn McNeely found Davis in front of an open net at 3:05 to pull the Bulldogs within one, but despite more opportunities, Lapel could not punch home the equalizer.
Davis wants to get better at controlling the ball in the open field, but the newcomer to the sport is certainly making a splash for her newest team.
“We really learned to communicate and be louder,” she said of the team’s first two outings. “And I learned that I need softer touches to help score more goals.”
She also scored twice in the season opener, a 6-2 loss to Tipton. The Blue Devils were a regional champion last year and began this season ranked 10th. Soden knows these early tests will make his team of beginners better down the road.
“It’s our second game ever for almost every kid, so I think they’ll get more comfortable,” he said. “I’ve got some fighters. They’re going to hate to lose. You saw at the end they’re going to fight. I like where we’re going.
“For some of the girls, some of our seniors played other sports, and some have not. A lot of them have been wanting this for awhile. … A lot of the parents are telling me that this is a long time coming.”
The Bulldogs will host Anderson on Tuesday before traveling to Wapahani next Thursday.