INDIANAPOLIS — Four minutes into Thursday night’s season opener, there were still a few cobwebs evident in the Lapel girls basketball team.
The Bulldogs trailed Scecina at that point 11-7, but very soon, the rust had disappeared and the deficit was long gone.
Lapel disposed of the Crusaders with a 35-4 spurt to end the first half and glided home 73-21, with abundant and balanced numbers from its first seven and stifling defense all night long.
Bulldogs’ coach Zach Newby said there was some passiveness at the outset with regard to the defense, but that all changed when they created five turnovers that resulted in 10 points at the end of the first quarter. It mushroomed from there.
“We’re starting to become a really good half-court defensive team,” Newby said. “Once we dropped back to half-court man, we kind of imposed our will and that got us going.”
Point guard Morgan Knepp, one of three seniors who started, led the initial charge and was on pace for a triple-double at halftime (10 points, five assists, five steals). She ended with 13 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds.
“Morgan does what she does,” Newby said. “She got some doubles, steals and breakaway layups and an and-one. That got everybody’s motor going and we took off from there.”
Senior forward Makynlee Taylor added 12 points, six boards, seven assists and four steals.
Sophomore Ashlynn Allman double-doubled (11 points, 10 boards) and Lily Daniels added 12 points. Non-starter Makayla McDole and Chloe Tucker both had 10 points and Anna Willis seven points.
“They share the ball so well and they’re not out for themselves,” Newby said. “They just want to say basketball. So when you score 73 and your leading scorer had 13, that’s a huge thing.”
Lapel totaled 41 rebounds (22 offensive), 22 steals and 19 assists.
The Bulldogs led 17-11 after one quarter and outscored the Crusaders 25-4 in the second, shutting out Scecina in the final four minutes.
There was no let-up after the break, as Lapel had the lead up to 62-19 through three quarters.
For good measure, the Bulldogs forced 13 more turnovers in the final period. Scecina committed 34 errors in all.
The Bulldogs did it for the most part without veteran senior Delany Peoples, a starter who had a cast on her forearm as the result of a thumb injury. She played several brief stints.
“We’ve got so many kids on this team that can play basketball, one through eight,” Newby said. “The fact that we gave up 11 points in the first (four minutes) and 10 the rest of the game, that’s a huge deal. When they lock in and guard people, they can play with anybody.”
The junior varsity Bulldogs began their season with a 38-16 win over Scecina. Deannaya Haseman paced Lapel with 17 points.
Lapel plays at Hagerstown tonight in the latter’s season opener.
