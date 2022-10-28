CHARLOTTESVILLE — There were a number of noticeable differences for Lapel in its second visit to Eastern Hancock in a span of three weeks.
Star senior running back Tyler Dollar was at full strength, the Bulldog defense stuffed the opposition running game and the entire team seemed to play with a purpose.
With a healthy Dollar leading the way, Lapel avenged a regular-season loss with a 41-13 win at Eastern Hancock in the Class 2A Sectional 38 semifinal.
Lapel (6-5) will host Heritage Christian (7-3) for the sectional championship next Friday at 7 p.m.
“(Dollar) is a big difference maker for us,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “You’ve seen it over four years. He’s a special player. He’s worth the ticket to come watch.”
Dollar, who was limited to nine carries in the first meeting while recovering from a turned ankle, put up 256 yards --- including 191 in the first half — and four total scores for the Bulldogs.
Whether it was Dollar, Bruin White, Rylie Hudson or Nick Witte carrying the pigskin for the Bulldogs, they were finishing runs, falling forward and carrying defenders for extra yardage.
After falling behind 22-0 in the first quarter and falling to the Royals 29-22 in the Oct. 14 regular season finale, the Lapel players and coaching staff were not going to allow for a repeat performance.
“Last time we played, I used the analogy with the kids that they came to play tackle football and we came to play one-hand touch, and it took us seven minutes to adjust,” Miller said. “Tonight, we gave up that early touchdown, and other than that our guys were flying around ready to hit people.”
After spotting the Royals a 6-0 lead on a 67-yard Elija Edon to Dylan Bowman touchdown pass less than a minute into the game, Lapel’s defense took over and the Bulldogs reeled off 28 straight points to take control before intermission.
Dollar answered the Edon score with a 71-yard gallop on Lapel’s first play and added a 7-yard run early in the second quarter.
“We’ve had some success as a program over the last several years, and this group wants to make their own mark,” Miller said. “They set out after that Week 9 loss and a tough regular season schedule intent on doing that. So far, they’ve lived up to that creed.”
Freshman quarterback Devin Craig added to the Bulldogs' lead with a 1-yard sneak, and with four seconds left in the second quarter, found Dollar for a 13-yard touchdown pass — converting a fourth down in the process — and the Bulldogs took full control with a 28-6 lead at halftime.
After taking command going into the locker room, Lapel received the second-half kickoff and drove 85 yards in 15 plays — chewing up over seven minutes of game clock in the process — to push the lead to 34-6.
Craig’s passing helped Lapel overcome five penalties for 75 yards on that drive. He completed six of seven passes for 105 yards before finding Witte for a 20-yard score. Twice — once by Witte and once by Hudson — the Lapel passing game converted in long-yardage situations. For Witte, it was a 23-yard pass reception on a second-and-22 while Hudson turned a third-and-22 short reception into a 35-yard pickup.
Craig completed 21 of 28 passes for 250 yards and accounted for two scores while Witte had a big night from the receiver position with 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Kain Sotelo, who rushed for 215 yards in the Royals' win two weeks ago, was shut down by the Lapel defense. He finished with just 19 yards on 12 carries.
“Our defense came ready to play,” Miller said.
For the second week in a row, the Bulldogs will look to avenge a regular-season loss, having fallen to the Eagles 42-38 on Sept. 30.
“Heritage’s offense is very tough to defend, and their kids are used to winning. It’s a habit,” Miller said. “I don’t expect anybody to pitch a shutout. We’re going to get their best game, and they’re going to get ours.”