LAPEL — For the first 25 years of the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament, the brackets became the playground for the Class 4A schools as Pendleton Heights and Anderson gobbled up 19 titles.
So dominant had they been only one other school — Alexandria, which won three in a row from 2001-03 — had won more than one championship.
But now another school has joined the multi-championship club and did it in dramatic fashion.
Playing on its home floor, Lapel ended 15 years of small-school — and its own — frustration with a fast start to the pivotal fourth quarter and just enough moxie to hold on at the end for a 42-38 win over the defending champions from Pendleton Heights.
It was the second title for Lapel, which was also the last small school to win the Madison County championship in 2008. It was the fourth time in coach Zach Newby’s five years the Bulldogs advanced to the final, only to be turned away in close games — twice by Anderson and last season by the Arabians.
“Finally,” Newby said. “I’ve played in two sectional finals and this is my fourth county final, and every time before the game I try to picture how I’m going to react (if we win) because I haven’t been there. And I didn’t know what would happen and when it finally hit 0:00, I just ran. The kids just worked so hard. I knew I wanted to find my wife, my players, my assistants -- we all put in so much time and sacrificed.”
It was a game that featured six ties and 16 lead changes, but none were in the fourth quarter as Lapel built a six-point lead early and held on for dear life late.
After Maddy Poynter put Lapel (12-5) on top late in the third quarter with a baseline jumper, senior Deannaya Haseman connected on her fourth 3-point basket of the day off an assist from freshman Laniah Wills for a 37-33 lead. Haseman then picked up a steal on the defensive end, and after Poynter’s shot missed, Wills was there for the putback, a 39-33 lead and a timeout from the suddenly frazzled Arabians.
“I thought they were going to come up and defend me because I had been hitting pretty well all night,” Haseman said. “But they didn’t, so I took the opportunity and knocked it down.”
But Pendleton Heights (9-8) turned up the defensive pressure and got right back in the game by forcing turnovers on five of Lapel’s next seven possessions. A 3-point basket by Whitney Warfel halved the Lapel lead and was followed immediately by a Berkley Shelton steal in the backcourt. Although she missed her shot, Kaycie Warfel was there for the rebound basket and was fouled, giving her a chance to tie the game with a free throw.
But she missed and Wills was there for one of her game-high 10 rebounds. Clinging to a one-point advantage, Newby and the Bulldogs used all five of their timeouts over the final 3:25, and the message was simple, stay calm.
“I told them we’re up still. There’s no reason to be flustered or try to rush over the (time) line,” senior point guard Kerith Renihan said. “We just had to take care of the ball and play the way we know how to play.”
With just over two minutes left, Renihan made one of two free throws to get one point back and Wills did the same at the 1:18 mark for a 41-38 lead.
A Wills steal turned away one PH possession, but back-to back jump balls on Lapel’s next possession gave the Arabians another chance with 22.2 seconds left. Two missed 3-point attempts — one by Olivia Jones and another by Whitney Warfel — later, Wills had another rebound and found Renihan with an outlet pass. She was fouled and went back to the line with a chance to seal the game with seven seconds remaining.
She made the all-important first attempt to make it a two-possession lead at 42-38, and after she missed the second, another Arabians 3-point attempt went awry and the celebration was on, almost seven years to the day after Jimmie Howell and the Bulldogs won their only boys county title on the same floor Jan. 8, 2016.
“I was like, ‘Dang, you just won,’” Renihan said. “I just ran to my team to cheer. It’s a team sport, and I couldn’t do it without everyone on the team.”
Lapel took a 13-10 lead into the second quarter after Haseman beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 27-foot 3-point shot.
But Wills, Lapel’s star 6-foot-1 post player, picked up her second foul on the first possession of the second quarter and was forced to sit the remainder of the first half. The Arabians took little advantage of the situation, building a modest four-point lead on a Whitney Warfel basket at 23-19 and settling for a 23-20 halftime lead.
Newby felt good about the halftime situation.
“Our whole thing was to be disciplined and execute and you’ll win,” he said. “We did neither one of those things in the first half, and we’re only down three. And Laniah sat almost the entire first half. So we won the first half. We may be down on the scoreboard, but we won the first half. In the second half, if we execute and Laniah plays, we win. And that’s how it worked out.”
That proved to be the biggest lead for PH as Haseman tied the game at 29-29 late in the third quarter and, after a Kaycie Warfel basket, Jaylee Hubble drained a 3-pointer and Poynter scored on the final possession to give the Bulldogs the lead for good.
Haseman finished with 12 points — all on 3-point baskets — to lead Lapel while Wills had nine points and 10 rebounds, Poynter scored nine and Renihan added seven points.
“It just feels amazing,” Haseman said. “I’ve been here before, and I’ve just been ready to win it, especially for my senior season. It’s my last season for this tournament. I was just thrilled and happy with the way my team played.”
Kaycie Warfel led the Arabians with 16 points, and Whitney Warfel added 11 points. Berkley Shelton grabbed seven rebounds, but no other Arabians player scored more than five points.
The Bulldogs will face 2A No. 1 and unbeaten Blackford (16-0) on Tuesday at Lapel while the Arabians will host Hoosier Heritage Conference rival New Palestine pn Friday night at Pendleton Heights Middle School, their current home court after water damage has rendered the high school gym unplayable.