LAPEL – Kevin Cherry is seeing some chemistry, confidence and energy he fully expected from his team this season.
The Bulldogs had a coming-out party Wednesday night against Frankton in a semifinal game of the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament, winning going away 49-30 to advance to Friday night’s championship game.
“My message in the locker room was, you know, we got beat by Anderson, and that was a learning opportunity, and we got beat by Frankton and they held us to 25 points, and that was a learning opportunity,” said Cherry, the Lapel coach. “And then you just go down the list, Wapahani, Muncie Central, those were all like mini-quizzes. And we just kept getting better, and we’re just trying to prep for the Madison County tournament and sectional. You know, not being in a conference, these are the big things we play for, and I’m just glad our kids got some payoff tonight.”
Lapel, which lost 30-25 to Frankton in the season’s second game, didn’t show much in the game’s first eight minutes Wednesday. Fortunately for Lapel, neither did Frankton.
The teams combined for seven points, six turnovers and eight missed 3-pointers in the first quarter. Lapel scored its first points nearly six minutes into the game and then made its second basket in the final seconds to take a 4-3 lead.
But in the second quarter, Lapel turned it up on both ends of the floor, making six of seven field goals and forcing Frankton into turnovers on four straight possessions. The Eagle turnovers, combined with poor shooting, spelled disaster.
“We just shot the ball extremely poorly in the first half, and that is what cost us because we got down so much and could never recover,” said Eagles coach Brent Brobston, whose team went more than 10 minutes without a field goal and only scored one point in that stretch. “I thought our kids battled in the third and fourth quarters, and at times I thought we were able to get back in it, but the problem is when you are 3-for-15 in the first half, you’re not going to dig out of that.”
Lapel scored 17 straight points for a 17-3 lead, and the offense was coming from everyone. Matt Carpenter excited the crowd with a dunk, Brode Judge hit a turnaround jumper, Gabe Simons laid in an alley-oop from Nick Witte, Witte scored in the lane, Jaden Cash hit a 3-pointer and Judge scored in the paint.
“Early on we just missed so many bunnies around the basket that we could not get that lead,” Brobston said. “Lapel got the lead and then didn’t look back, and when you’re playing against a good team, you just can’t get behind like that.”
Lapel will play in Friday’s championship game, while Frankton will play in the third-place game. Both games will be played at Lapel.
The Bulldogs were playing without freshman point guard Devin Craig, who is sidelined with a foot injury. And sophomore Bode Judge was in foul trouble for most of the night. But Brode Judge made critical shots all night long, Witte provided key leadership and others stepped up in big ways.
“Parker Kinsinger and Gabe Simons coming off our bench, I thought they were fantastic in their roles,” Cherry said. “I’m proud of all of our guys all the time, but two guys that came off the bench, they played huge minutes tonight. Those are kids that, after the first three, four games of the season, it would have been easy for them to pack it in and say, ‘I’m not playing much, we’re 0-4, maybe I go play Xbox or Playstation.’ And they stayed the course with us, and when their number was called tonight, they were ready.”
After Lapel (5-7) opened up a 19-4 lead, Frankton (5-6) made two field goals to close the gap a bit, and it was 21-9 at halftime. But the Eagles made only 3-of-15 field goals in the first half.
And even when Frankton found its shot a little bit and made two 3-pointers in the third quarter, the Bulldogs stayed in control.
In the fourth, Brode Judge converted a pair of three-point plays, and Witte nailed two 3-pointers to lock things up.
“Witte was really big for us tonight,” Cherry said. “He shoots the basketball really well in practice, and I thought tonight he shot with extreme confidence.”
Brode Judge finished with 14 points, Cash added 12 and Witte scored 10 with six rebounds.
Frankton was led by Tyler Bates’ 15 points.