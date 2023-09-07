ANDERSON -- The Class 2A No. 6 Lapel Bulldogs did exactly what they were supposed to Thursday night, while the Anderson Prep Jets turned a once one-win season into two.
The Bulldogs opened Madison County Volleyball Tournament Pool A play with a decisive sweep, defeating host Liberty Christian 2-0 (25-6, 25-9) and Anderson Prep 2-0 (25-8, 25-12).
In the finale, the Jets made their ascent.
APA zipped past the Lions in their pool play meeting with a first-game win, 25-15, behind a momentum-shifting 16-6 run and bounced back from a 25-16 second-game setback to win in the third, 15-13, by scoring six unanswered points.
“This win means a lot. It really boosts our confidence. We knew we were going to win it. Our energy was so high. We really fed off that,” APA’s Julia Smith said. “We had an amazing student section here, so it was really fun.”
The Jets (2-8) found a rhythm against Lapel (11-2), and they carried it over into their county showdown with the Lions (1-8).
APA’s lone win prior to Thursday was against Central Christian, but this one secured them a second seed out of Pool A for Saturday’s county tournament bracket play.
“Second win this year, and even though this one went three, we’ll take it,” APA coach Jacie Dickerson said. “My girls, they have so much camaraderie. We do a lot of team-bonding stuff. We compete all the time against each other, against other teams. I think it finally came together in that game.”
It surfaced in their second game with Lapel, as the Jets tied the Bulldogs five times and led twice before letting the potential upset slip away.
Against the Lions, the Jets broke three early ties in the first game with a 16-6 run, which set up three consecutive kills by Smith to put the set away.
In the second game, the Lions defended the Den by erasing four ties with a 4-0 run and an 8-0 run to take a commanding 16-5 lead.
The Lions never trailed, but the Jets refueled for the third.
A combination of Smith, NyAsia Hopkins, Victoria Cox, Makenzie Armstrong and Kaylnn Orr kept the Jets in the game despite seven ties, including the last one at 8-all.
“We really had to calm down and breathe. Our team struggles sometimes with getting overhyped, so we just came together as a team and helped build each other up,” Smith said.
A timeout midway through the game settled the Jets’ nerves before they flipped a 13-9 deficit into six unanswered points and the win.
Steady attacks from Liberty Christian’s Anna Chappell and Ada Emy put the Lions on course for a comeback win and a 1-1 pool play record, but the Jets finished strong.
“It was very tense, but once I called that timeout and told them, ‘We have to shake that off and move on. Push one point at a time, and we’re in there.’ They listened, and we were good to go,” Dickerson said. “I’m proud of that, but we have a lot of work to do.”
The Lions ended pool play with a 0-2 record, APA was 1-1 and Lapel went 2-0, which extended its winning streak to five straight.
“We used these games, especially, to run new stuff and just work really well as a team,” Lapel senior Lauren Paska said. “It was really important to execute and get these.”
The Bulldogs’ two losses this season have been against Eastern Hancock, 2-1, on Aug. 19 and versus rival Pendleton Heights, 3-2, on Aug. 29.
“It was tough. It was a tough loss (against PH). It was really close, but we definitely competed really well and fought. Obviously, it didn’t end up how we wanted, but if we play them again on Saturday, then we’ll definitely have a good chance,” Paska said.
The Bulldogs were 17-11 in 2022 and lost to PH 3-0 in the regular season and again 2-0 during the county tournament last September.
“Taking Pendleton to five was fun in the beginning of the season, and I think we’re a good matchup, and I’m looking forward to it,” Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said. “It should be a good match, for sure.”
Laniah Wills totaled seven kills for the Bulldogs through both matches. Paska had five kills overall. Elizabeth Stern had seven kills. Wills added two blocks against Liberty Christian.
Maryn Landis tallied six aces, and Tatum Harper logged six aces. Ella Kobli and Myleigh Carpenter each posted three aces against APA.
“We just wanted the girls to focus on the things they could control, communication, service line pressure and executing some of our plays we want to work on and get better at,” Eppert said. “I thought they did that pretty well. Overall, it was good.”
It would be even sweeter if the Bulldogs could reach the county tournament finals with a shot at a title.
“We have seven great seniors, good leadership on our team. I think that’s making a big difference, having played with one another over the years,” Eppert said. “All of that together combined with the skill that we have, yeah, I think we have a good chance.”