LAPEL — Madison-Grant baseball coach Curt Haisley felt an unusual baseball game deserved a unique description after his Argylls dropped a 3-0 decision at Lapel.
“It was just a weird game,” he said. “I told their coach, ‘Nice game. It felt like a pillow fight.’”
It was an apt description of a game that saw each team have at least one baserunner in every inning as Lapel (11-5-1) and Madison-Grant (8-11) took turns threatening but doing very little harm. It was a game in which three Lapel pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout, but until the final pitch, they recorded zero strikeouts.
“He said that to me as we were walking off the field, and I kind of chuckled to myself and I had to think about it,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “Hey, I guess so.”
Campbell’s starter was Rylie Hudson, who had thrown fewer than three innings this season. But Wednesday night, he went four strong innings allowing just two hits.
“He’s been in the zone every time we’ve thrown him in bullpens,” Campbell said. “I don’t think anybody was surprised when he was all around the zone, but obviously it’s a big confidence boost for him and for us.”
The Bulldogs got all the offense they needed in the bottom of the second.
Brennan Stow led off with a single and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. After Hudson walked, M-G starter Maddox Beckley fanned Kyle Shelton for the first out of the inning. But Jake Paska lined a 2-1 pitch to center to score Stow with the game’s first run. Hudson stole third base and scored on a Deyton Buck sacrifice fly to center for a 2-0 lead.
The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the third as Owen Imel drew a leadoff walk. He stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw. Brock Harper walked with one out, and Beckley seemed on the verge of escaping unscathed when he fanned Stow for the second out, but Hudson hit a line drive off Beckley’s leg for an infield hit, Imel scored and it was 3-0.
That moment added some soreness to an already ailing Beckley, who struggled with his command — he walked five and hit a batter — but battled through three innings during what is a busy week for the Argylls.
“He’s a little banged up, been fighting some injuries,” Haisley said. “He said he was good to go, and we have six games this week.”
Hudson then gave way in the fifth with Colin Jannings entering from the bullpen, and the Argylls immediately put his feet to the fire.
Jannings walked Gavin Kelich, who promptly stole second base. But Jannings picked Kelich off the bag for the first out of the inning, which proved pivotal as the next two batters — Teagan and Xavier Yeagy — also walked.
Campbell went to his bullpen again and this time found the relief he was looking for. Landon Brown entered, induced a routine fly to left and grounder to second to end the threat. He gave up just two singles — a two-out hit to Luke Gilman in the sixth and a one-out hit to Teagan Yeagy in the seventh.
But Brown picked Teagan off first and caught Xavier Yeagy looking to end the game.
With only one strikeout, the Lapel defense had to be good, and it was. Stow started a 5-4-3 double play in the first and speared a liner off the bat of Kelich in the third while Landon Bair started a second double play and made a highlight reel play from his shortstop position to start the seventh inning.
“It seems like all year, even early on, the staple has been that our defense has played really well,” Campbell said. “And tonight was a perfect night for that to be true again.”
In his first outing in nearly two weeks, Xavier Yeagy also pitched three shutout innings of relief for the Argylls, with two hits allowed and a strikeout.
The Argylls will return to Madison County on Thursday for a Central Indiana Conference game at Frankton while the Bulldogs will host Centerville on Thursday before celebrating senior night Friday against Pendleton Heights.