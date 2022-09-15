ALEXANDRIA — There was a volleyball match to be contested Thursday evening in The Jungle to be sure, but prior to competition the Madison County rivalry between Lapel and Alexandria was set aside momentarily as the Tigers honored a legend in the sport, both in Alexandria and beyond.
With many members of her family looking on, Alexandria retired the No. 1 jersey that belonged to the late Deanna Miller on the second annual “D Night” honoring the beloved former Tigers coach.
During a pre-match ceremony, Alexandria athletic director Mickey Hosier pointed out the impact Miller had on the sport county-wide. Because of that fact, he wants to make sure this annual event features another Madison County team and, on this occasion, that was Lapel.
In her 10th season, Lapel coach Hilary Eppert is the longest serving current volleyball coach in the county and said Miller is still sorely missed by the entire volleyball community.
“It’s so emotional coming here and honoring her,” Eppert said. “She was such a big part of this program for many, many years. I think she’s one of those people who loved the game so much, she taught the game so well and everyone just loved Deanna.”
Miller was an Alexandria graduate and an assistant coach for the Tigers for 20 years. She passed away in June 2021 after a brief illness just before she was to have taken the head coaching reins later that fall.
In her first season as Alex head coach, Sydnee Rudy said she feels Miller’s presence in all that happens within the volleyball program.
“It’s just an honor to be a part of something,” Rudy said. “She put so much effort into this, and it’s nice to follow in the footsteps and be here for the girls.”
From both the service line and at the net, Lapel was the dominant force once the match got underway.
Lauren Paska led a balanced offense with 10 kills, and Maryn Landis and Tatum Harper led a high-powered service game with six aces each as Lapel posted a 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-15) sweep of the Tigers.
Supporting Paska at the net, Landis, Elizabeth Stern and Taylor Mroz each had eight kills, making the Bulldogs a tough team to defend.
The efforts of Landis and Harper were part of a service game that yielded a total of 16 aces on the night. It was an improvement over the previous night when the Bulldogs committed double-digit service errors in a 3-0 win over Anderson.
“There was a lot of running last night after the game, so I don’t think they wanted to do that again,” Eppert said. “Service wise, we were in control.”
Landis said she opted for the power serve Thursday night and stayed away from any finesse serving.
“It was much needed for us, very much needed,” she said. “I really want to go short on some of them.”
Rudy knows her team has to be better in the serve receive and passing part of the game. She was frustrated because she also believes the Tigers are better than they showed Thursday evening.
“They got us out of our rhythm pretty early,” she said. “It’s not that we don’t have it. We definitely have girls I’ve seen pass the ball well. I know we can do it. We just didn’t have it going on tonight.”
When the Tigers could stay in system, Addy Warren and Ashlynn Duckworth were tough weapons for the Bulldogs to deal with. Warren with nine kills and two aces and Duckworth with seven kills and an ace were among the few bright spots for Rudy and Alexandria (11-9).
Throughout the evening, funds for the Deanna Miller Scholarship were raised through coin and t-shirt sales as well as a 50/50 drawing and donations. The scholarship award for a graduating volleyball player went to Carlie Remington last year in the amount of $500, and the Tigers are hoping to grow that to a larger amount each year.
Lapel (13-7) will compete Saturday in the Lafayette Jefferson Invitational while the Tigers will remain at home as they host Marion on Tuesday evening.