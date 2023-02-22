LAPEL – The Lapel girls basketball team traces its historic postseason run to one weekend getaway over the summer.
The Bulldogs played in a tournament at West Noble, but it wasn’t the basketball that stuck with the team months later. The players stayed together some 20 miles outside of Ligonier in a cabin on Barbee Lake.
And the bonds formed over the course of those few days have propelled Lapel to the Class 2A state finals for the first time in program history.
“Oh, that was a such a fun week,” senior Jaylee Hubble said. “Honestly, looking back at the whole summer, that was the best weekend. It was the most fun. It was so good because we were in like a cabin all together and all of us having to stay the night in the same room, we did so many activities with like riding golf carts and swimming. We just did so much together, and that really brought us together.
“I made some friends at the lake that weekend. I’ve went to school with these girls for a whole year (before the trip), and I was never really close (with them on a personal level). But after that weekend, that brought me together with so many other girls that I hang out with outside of basketball, outside of school. So it really helped us build some good friendships.”
The Bulldogs (22-7) say that’s made all the difference in a season that has seen the program win its first Madison County championship since 2006 and its first sectional and regional titles since 2007.
After winning Lapel’s first girls basketball semistate crown last week at Logansport, the team is just one victory away from hanging a banner inside the gym that will make it immortal.
They key – the players and coaches agree – is nobody cares who gets the credit.
“I honestly believe our bond with each other – if we did not have the bond we have right now, we would not be winning games,” junior Madelyn Poynter said. “With the relationship we all have with each other, it’s like now on the court, even if we aren’t communicating, we just know what everybody’s doing because we just have that bond.”
There’s tangible evidence of this intangible asset.
The Bulldogs faced a double-digit deficit in each of their three sectional victories. But no player started pointing fingers and looking for an escape.
Instead, the players rallied around one another and broke a 16-year sectional championship drought.
A week later, Lapel played Eastbrook in the regional with four starters suffering from illness that had coach Zach Newby unsure if he’d need to call up some junior varsity players just hours before tipoff.
Again the Bulldogs rallied and found a way to win.
Even in comfortable semistate victories against No. 4 Andrean and No. 3 Central Noble last week, Lapel’s chemistry shown through. Players made sacrifices throughout the day to focus on rebounding or defense or whatever was necessary to survive and advance.
It’s the only goal that’s ever mattered.
“It was more like an expectation for us,” Hubble said of this postseason run. “We knew we were gonna have to work hard. We knew we had the talent to do it. But what really had to push us was the hard work. So we were the ones to determine whether or not we were gonna make it.
“And we decided we’re gonna work hard and get there.”
It can be difficult to get an entire team to buy into that philosophy, but the best ones find a way to make it happen.
Lapel will be the seventh team from Madison County – combining boys and girls basketball squads – to play in the state finals since 2015. The one constant between them is a willingness to make personal sacrifices for the betterment of the team.
There were high expectations for the Bulldogs from the very start. Four starters returned from last year’s 17-8 squad, and they added arguably the best freshman in the state in center Laniah Wills.
But Newby saw everything really start to come together in the locker room after a 46-38 loss at Class 3A Hamilton Heights on Dec. 20. The Bulldogs allowed a close game to slip away by turning the ball over on their last four possessions.
Afterward, the players made a commitment this season wouldn’t end like that. Lapel is 13-2 since.
“We said we were tired of losing games instead of making teams beat us,” Newby said. “Because we really thought that game we lost. We didn’t give ourselves a chance at the end to win. And we all huddled up. We all agreed that for the next couple months, we’re gonna sacrifice some other things so that we can try to make a run.
“We’re gonna stay focused on basketball, and we might have to eliminate some friends stuff, maybe some family stuff, so that we can be playing our best basketball at the end. And they bought into that. I think that moment right there, us huddled up together with our arms around each other in that locker room before we left, saying we are going to do this – I think that was the moment.”
It’s taken the Bulldogs to new heights and earned this team a special place in school history.
All that’s left is a game against defending state champion Forest Park (25-3) on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Win that one, and the credit for everyone will last a lifetime.
“I feel like if I came back in like 10 years and I saw the (state championship) banner up there, like, ‘Wow that was my year. We went to state that year. We won state that year,’” Poynter said. “I just feel like that would be something special.”