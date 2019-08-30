LAPEL — It was a most unlikely scenario with an unexpected pair of characters that extended a rarely seen streak.
A pair of doubles players with no varsity experience rallied from certain defeat with a three-set victory to propel Lapel past Madison-Grant 3-2 for the Madison County boys tennis championship.
It was the sixth straight title for the Bulldogs.
“This one was definitely the toughest,” said Lapel coach Justin Coomer.
The first four matches were pretty clear cut. The Argylls won at No. 2 singles and at No. 1 doubles. In singles, Jackson Manwell defeated Lapel freshman Isaac Bair 6-3, 6-3. In doubles, the Madison-Grant pairing of Nick Evans and Eli Lutterman topped Nick Thalls and Trevor Whaley 6-1, 6-0.
Lapel won as expected at No. 1 singles as Jesse McCurdy shut down Jess Gillman 6-0, 6-0. The Bulldogs’ other point came at No. 3 singles as Corbin Renihan defeated Mason Richards 6-2, 6-3.
“It is nice to go into most matches feeling like it is 1-0,” said Coomer of McCurdy. “He’s won like 80 of his 83 high school matches.”
That third point would be elusive for both teams, though for a lengthy time it appeared the team of Corbin Fox and Bryce Metzger would have the upper hand against Lapel, where the Bulldogs sent junior Cam Gooding and sophomore Colin Vipperman into the fray.
The M-G pair fought off set point in the opening set to win 7-5. In the second set, the Argylls were on top 5-2, just one game from wrapping up the Argylls' first County trophy.
“We just decided not to try and hit so many winners,” said Vipperman.”We tried to keep the ball in play and hopefully they would mess up.”
The Bulldogs started to come back. They won the next two games to trail just 5-4. The next two games Lapel won at love and they were on top 6-5. Vipperman was especially effective in this stretch by picking his spots to play angles while at the net.
Madison-Grant then fought back and tied the match at 6-6, forcing a tiebreaker. Lapel won the first three points and the Argylls the next four. The Bulldogs had one more burst and pulled it out 7-5 to force a third set to decide the title.
“We felt like we had the weight of the world on our shoulders,” said Gooding. “But we wanted to win for Jesse (McCurdy, the lone senior). We didn’t want to have him go out without winning his last County. He is so supportive in what we do.”
Much like the second set, Lapel started the first game of the third set in a hole. Fox and Metzger rolled out to a 40-0 lead. But the Bulldogs’ duo rallied to win that game, and the momentum carried on for a 6-1 victory.
“We never would have been able to pull it off without the support of our teammates, cheering us on,” said Vipperman. “This year is the first year on the varsity for either one of us.”
During the second set both coaches, Tony Pitt of the Argylls and Coomer, went out onto the court to call the lines for the rest of the match. “Our guys were a little upset at a couple of calls,” said Coomer. “I don’t think Madison-Grant was cheating, but the way the match turned out, I am glad we were out there.”
Neither coach made any overules while on the court.
Lapel is now 4-2 on the season.
