ANDERSON — Anderson Prep announced the hiring of a new boys basketball coach for the first time in a decade, highlighting a number of coaching hires in the area this week.
Ryan Fathauer will assume the reigns for the Jets, succeeding Corey Scott who stepped down after 10 years leading APA’s boys program.
Fathauer has been a physical education teacher at APA for 12 years and previously served as the high school’s track-and-field coach for seven seasons as well as coaching basketball at the middle school level
Scott compiled a 25-201 record in 10 years with APA after leading Daleville for eight years with a 60-114 mark and sectional championships in 2008 and 2009.
Daleville announced a pair of girls sports hires as athletic director Ashley Fouch stepped away after a season leading the girls basketball program.
Brandon Hanshew will take over the Broncos' girls basketball team, and Gayle Hicks has been named the new volleyball coach.
Hanshew was an assistant at Daleville under Fouch before leading Liberty Christian for the 2021-22 season to a 10-12 record.
Fouch will continue as boys basketball coach for a third season.
Hicks inherits a two-time defending sectional champion that won 24 total matches and advanced to the regional finals the last two seasons under Valorie Wells. Hicks has been involved with the program for 10 years, and this will be her first head coaching job.
Wells departs after compiling a 54-33 record over three seasons.
Elwood named three coaches, including 2016 Johnny Wilson Award winner Taylor Noone.
Noone replaces Jerry Saffold after one season and a 9-19 record. The 2016 graduate was a standout in basketball and softball as well as volleyball for the Panthers before playing softball at the University of Indianapolis.
Elwood also promoted wrestling assistant Victor Cruz to take over the team after the retirement of Jade Cornwell and selected David Savage to lead a new program as head girls soccer coach.