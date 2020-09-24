ANDERSON — The soccer game was well in hand for Liberty Christian, leading 4-0 with less than three minutes remaining. But when senior defender Ben Webb cleared the ball from in front of an open goal, denying Shortridge its best scoring chance and preserving the eighth shutout of the year for Tyler Houk, the junior keeper rewarded Webb with an exuberant hug.
“I was just so happy for him to come up big at the end with the big save and giving me another shutout,” Houk said. “It’s his senior year, he’s making big plays like that and it’s going to be a great rest of the year.”
While Houk and the Lions’ defense was making plenty of big plays to keep the Blue Devils off the scoreboard, the Cabello brothers were taking care of business at the other end of the pitch and accounted for all four goals in the 4-0 win for the 17th-ranked Lions.
The scoring all came after a first half in which LC had more shots on goal than Shortridge by a 4-1 count but was not as aggressive as coach D.J. Callahan would have liked.
It was a problem that was addressed during the huddle at intermission.
“We wanted to come out aggressive and quick,” Callahan said. “The point was to attack with purpose, and that’s what we did.”
It did not take long for the Lions to make good on that strategy.
Less than three minutes into the second half, junior Abraham Tapia found the Lions’ leading scorer in senior Joshua Cabello, who beat the Shortridge keeper for the game’s first tally and his ninth of the year.
Liberty kept up the offensive pressure. A pair of shots from senior Cole Foreman just missed the mark, and the Lions missed out on several corner opportunities but were keeping possession.
“The shots were up there, so we were taking our chances,” Callahan said. “The second half was more of what we want, quality chances with quick moves to the goal.”
After a Beckham Chappell shot on goal was deflected over the endline, the Lions had another corner kick opportunity. At the 21:18 mark of the second half, Chappell took the kick, which was deflected to the younger of the Cabello brothers, sophomore Josiah, who cashed in from the far post for a 2-0 lead.
Just six minutes later, it was Joshua Cabello again for a 3-0 lead. With 9:00 remaining, the senior completed the hat trick with his 11th goal for the final margin.
“The Cabellos gave us four today. They were aggressive in particular at attacking the goal like we talked about,” Callahan said.
Shortridge had a penalty kick opportunity just moments later, but the boot sailed over the goal, and Webb’s kick — combined with aggressive defense from Aidan Smith — helped a confident Houk and company finish off the shutout.
“I’m consistently talking to Aidan back there. He’s been here since (my) freshman year, and I’m going to miss him next year a lot,” Houk said.
“The bar is set high for us. We want to close out the season undefeated,” he added. “We are trying to finish with 13 (wins) on the year, and I feel like that would be a big accomplishment for us. Hopefully, we’re going to make a deep state run.”
Liberty Christian (11-2) will host Hamilton Heights and Jay County in games next week before the Lions begin their quest for a third sectional title in four years and second consecutively.
“We always try to schedule nice games to close, good competitive games,” Callahan said. “We like the high competition because we’re ready for the postseason.”
