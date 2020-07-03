ANDERSON — Liberty Christian volleyball coach Mike Carey is entering his 42nd year of coaching and nothing since he began that journey in Wyoming has tempered his love for the job.
In fact, even while in the early stages of rehabbing from a knee surgery of his own, he has decided to double his coaching workload.
This week, LC Athletic Director Jason Chappell announced that last season’s interim tag will be removed and Carey will be taking over as head coach for the Lions girls basketball team this season.
“I had so much fun finishing out the season with the kids last year,” Carey said. “I felt like we made some good strides and, you know what, I still got a little bit left in me.”
He is one of three names very familiar to area sports fans who were named by Chappell this week to coaching posts at LC. Former Anderson player and boys basketball assistant coach Norman Anderson was added to Chappell’s staff as a varsity boys basketball assistant coach and 2019 LC graduate Negesse Kishpaugh was named the middle school soccer coach.
Carey took over a team that was struggling at 2-17 late last season and the players responded. They won Carey’s first three games before dropping a six-point loss at eventual sectional champion Daleville and a heartbreaking four-point defeat to Cowan in the sectional opener.
Carey said, despite the graduation of leading seniors Maddy Harmon and Elena Tufts, the work ethic and positive attitude of the returning players have him excited for the coming season.
“I think their ability to work hard and they weren’t soft, they were tough kids who wanted to do the right things,” he said. “I love their work ethic, they’re willing to learn and work hard.”
The Lions do return three players in senior Jayma Morrow (3.3 points per game), junior Mady Rees (9.3) and sophomore Shameel Clervrain (6.3) who all play a key position, something Carey said will be a good place to start.
“We’ve got three solid guards who have a lot of court time, and you can build a team off of that,” he said. “There are some support kids who are just starting to come around. It will be an interesting mix.”
Despite what he describes as a good list of applicants for the job, for Chappell, the selection of Carey was an easy one.
“He’s a coach’s coach,” Chappell said. “He loves to teach sports, and it doesn’t matter what sport it is, he’s going to be great at coaching. He’s been a great mentor to me and he’s the best coach I’ve ever met.”
Chappell remembers Anderson as a player and is excited to add his energy to the Lions bench this season.
“I’ve just kind of followed him throughout the years and run into him at various events, he’s very well respected,” Chappell said. “The kids are excited to have him, and I think he was just looking for a change. I think the kids will really enjoy him.”
Kishpaugh, the 2019 Johnny Wilson Award winner, helped lead the Liberty Christian soccer team to two sectional championships during his time with the Lions. Chappell is happy to have a person of Kishpaugh’s character guiding the middle school kids, including the AD’s own son.
“I love it when we hire our alums, because they know what we expect and they’re highly passionate about our school,” Chappell said. “Negesse is one of those kids. He’s not only passionate about the school, but he’s passionate about his craft. He is one of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever seen, on a soccer field or in a race. I look forward to him passing that on to our younger kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.