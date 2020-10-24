HUNTINGTON — An elite field of teams and runners may have prevented any Madison County runners from advancing to the state finals this year, but the youth that dominated this year’s representatives at semistate give high hopes for more future success.
Both the Pendleton Heights girls and boys teams placed 15th among the 20 teams at the New Haven semistate — held this year at Huntington University — as the cross country season came to an end for the Arabians as well as the five area runners who advanced as individuals.
Juniors were the top finishers for both PH teams as Katie Jones led the girls with a 70th-place run and Avry Carpenter placed 55th for the boys.
The girls team was aided by the return of junior Berkeley Lord, who had missed out on sectional and regional due to COVID-19 contact tracing. With fellow junior Laney Ricker running 94th and Lord in 121st, freshman Olivia Welpott in 123rd and junior Catherine Dudley in 141st, the Arabians finished one point ahead of South Bend St. Joseph and two in front of Elkhart in the team standings.
“She worked hard while she had to be off, and that proved out today because she came back right where she was,” coach Melissa Hagerman said. “That shows her dedication to the team. You can tell when a kid says they’re working, but they’re not working. She proved that she worked hard, and she helped Olivia, our freshman, which was nice because those two work really well together.”
Freshman Jaycee Thurman ran 167th, and junior Ella Dixon was 172nd to round out the PH effort Saturday.
While Madison County champion Noah Price of Liberty Christian was running near the front early in the race, it was Carpenter — who was mounting a comeback of his own — who finished on top among area runners.
It was at the county championship earlier this season that Carpenter, running alongside Price out front of the field, was unable to finish due to exhaustion. He did not return to competition until last week’s regional, where he was also the top area runner.
He said bouncing back from early season adversity made his run Saturday even more gratifying.
“It’s really awesome,” Carpenter said. “With all the support from coaches, family, friends and everyone I know, that’s what’s really gotten me through it, just to be able to come back and put my all into these two weeks of practice.”
PH coach Alan Holden pointed at Carpenter’s dedication as what enabled him to return to the front of the pack.
“I’m a little amazed by it because when he came back, he had to feel a little uncomfortable or not confident enough,” Holden said. “You had to wonder, it happened once, could it happen again? That had to be on his mind.”
Sophomore Andrew Blake was next for the Arabians in 78th, followed by seniors Kyle Drinkut in 85th and Sean Roan in 101st and freshman Will Coggins was 127th to complete the PH scoring. Juniors Gabriel Holland and Elijah Creel were 160th and 170th, respectively.
Price was running in the top 20 early in the race but fell back to 93rd, which put him at the top of the area individuals. Freshman Hunter Smith led a trio of Frankton runners with a 108th-place run, followed by senior Bradley Lawrence in 138th and Zach Davenport in 154th.
Elwood sophomore and Madison County runner-up Jayden Reese completed the area contingent with a 114th-place finish.
