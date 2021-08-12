Like the girls team, the Pendleton Heights boys were the lone team to advance to semistate in 2020. But unlike the girls, they had company from elsewhere in the area and much of it is back this season.
The Arabians will be led by 2020 THB Sports Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year Avry Carpenter, junior Andrew Blake and sophomore Will Coggins as they look to make a return trip to New Haven.
Madison County champion Noah Price of Liberty Christian, Hunter Smith of Frankton and Jayden Reese from Elwood also advanced to semistate as individuals in 2020 and could build on that success in 2021.
Here is a glance at the boys cross country teams for the upcoming season:
DALEVILLE
Head coach: Meghan Yencer (2nd season); 2020: Advanced to Regional; Key Losses: Khoa Weston, Cameron Lykins, Tim Arnold; Key Returning Athletes: Ethan Colvin, Meryck Adams, Brandon Kinnick, Joel Reyes, Zach Cooper; Newcomers to Watch: Noah Colvin, Mekhi Snyder, Corin Withers; Potential Breakout: N. Colvin, Snyder, Withers
Season Outlook: “The boys team has some really talented newcomers who have already stepped up to the challenge and are running with scoring members of last year’s team,” Yencer said. “We have a strong pack of juniors who are going to round out our varsity team and play a key role in our success. As a whole, they are working hard every day and seem to have the right mentality.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Brian Williams (2nd season); 2020: Madison County third place; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Athletes: Jayden Reese, Cameron Tackett, Zach Hood, Kaleb Frazier, Will Seibel; Newcomers to Watch: Xavier Davenport, Cameron Foor; Potential Breakout: Hood, Tackett
Season Outlook: “We are very excited about this upcoming season,” Williams said in an email. “We had a pretty good performance at the sectional last year, and since that time the boys have really been focused on making it the regional as a team. The upperclassmen have shown a great deal of leadership in the work over the summer preparing to achieve that goal. We won’t get a feel for where we are for several meets due to part of our team being in quarantine. On the individual side, Jayden Reese is planning to duplicate last year’s results hoping to make it to semistate again this year and improve upon his place. Xavier Davenport is someone to watch as a newcomer. Zach Hood and Cameron Tackett have had a great summer in training, and I expect them to be significantly ahead of last year’s times. As a freshman, Kaleb Frazier had a really good year, and we will need him to have a similar effort this year if we are going to achieve our goals.”
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Andre Lo (7th season); 2020: 113-59; Key Losses: Zach Davenport, Bradley Lawrence, Christian Gerber; Key Returning Athletes: Hunter Smith, Kaleb Cage, Colson Falink; Newcomers to Watch: Jack Melvin, Braydon Tomlinson, Blake Duncan
Season Outlook: “This is a rebuilding year for both of our teams due to key graduations and poor junior high numbers last year due to COVID,” Lo said in an email. “Our boys will still be very competitive, with qualifying for regional a real possibility. With some hard work, the boys should be competitive at the regional with an outside chance of advancing to semistate, though not a favorite to do that. Hunter Smith and Kaleb Cage should give us a strong top two. The key to our success will be how quickly our three through six runners develop.”
LAPEL
Head Coach: Darrell Richardson (32nd season); 2020: Cameron Smith, regional qualifier; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Athletes: Smith, Braxton Burress, Gabe Armstrong, Elijah Stires, Tommy Manning; Newcomers to Watch: None; Potential Breakout: Smith, Burress, Armstrong
Season Outlook: “With the numbers we have, just trying to stay healthy will be hard enough,” Richardson said. “We run and compete at every meet and do our best. Hopefully, we can advance some runners in the postseason.”
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: T.J. Herniak; 2020: Lapel Invite champions; Key Losses: Kaden Howell, Cole Hasty; Key Returning Athletes: Chad Harbert, Dylan Hofherr, Caleb Ewer, Teagan Yeagy; Newcomers to Watch: Patrick Deckard, Gavin Kelich; Potential Breakout: Ewer
Season Outlook: “With 14 boys currently on our team this season we look to have our first opportunity for significant success,” Herniak said. “Good senior leadership combined with young talent should lend itself towards both individual and team success this season. Caleb Ewer is an athlete to watch. He has been putting in significant mileage to become a better runner this summer. Look for the rest of our sophomore group to thrive with the return of Gavin Kelich from injury. Chad Harbert leads the team and has set the tone as our senior leader this summer. I’m excited to see what this group of outstanding athletes can accomplish this season.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Alan Holden (35th season); 2020: Madison County champions, Semistate qualifier; Key Losses: Sean Roan, Kyle Drinkut, Taylor Skalon; Key Returning Athletes: Avry Carpenter, Will Coggins, Andrew Blake; Newcomers to Watch: None; Potential Breakout: Gabe Holland, Jason Lyst, Nick Bronnenberg
Season Outlook: “We are low in numbers this year, but hopefully we can continue to be Madison County champions and be successful in the IHSAA tournament,” Holden said in an email.
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: John Davis (6th season); 2020: two regional qualifiers; Key Losses: Sam Hawkins, Keldon Coccia; Key Returning Athletes: Declan Layton, Darren Croffie, Korbyn Wood, Matthew Buster, Sam Hinshaw; Newcomers to Watch: Logan Renz, Logan Thomas; Potential Breakout: Hinshaw, Renz, Croffie, Buster
Season Outlook: “We have a lot of experience coming back,” Davis said. “We have five boys and nine girls returning and seven newcomers. We are looking forward to strong performances in the (Henry) County, (Mid-Eastern) Conference and sectional meet. There is a strong potential for several athletes (to) advance to regional and beyond.”
Alexandria, Anderson, Anderson Prep and Liberty Christian did not provide information on their boys cross country teams.
