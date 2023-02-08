FISHERS – It took senior Ahmere Carson less than eight minutes to reach elite status in Anderson boys basketball history, but for the Tribe, four overtime minutes were required Tuesday night to keep their winning streak intact.
Up by as many as 15 points before halftime, the Anderson Indians let their confidence shine in the clutch, as their advantage dwindled to nil by the end of regulation, and the host Fishers Tigers pulled ahead twice in the bonus quarter.
Fishers’ big man and Anderson native Jalen Haralson dominated the stat sheet with a game-high 48 points and 10 rebounds, but the Indians had more numbers, extending their streak to 12 consecutive games behind a quartet of double-digit scorers in a 73-70 victory.
“It was just another day, another win. Got to look at it as coming in for another win,” Carson said. “We’re not trying to lose anymore. We’re trying to keep it going.”
The Indians (16-3) haven’t lost since they traveled to Carmel on Dec. 28 when they fell short 48-37. Back in Hamilton County to face Fishers (11-9), the cycle nearly repeated, but Carson and the Tribe weren’t ready to let it end quite yet.
Carson tallied a team-high 28 points with five rebounds, four steals and four assists, while Ja’Quan Ingram added 21 points and nine rebounds. Both Damien King and Alex Troutman provided 10 points apiece, and Jalen Murphy had four points with three rebounds.
No other Fishers player other than Haralson surpassed six points.
“We hit free throws down at the end. We’ve struggled at the free-throw line sometimes, but at the end of the day, this shows the resilience of the team,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “At one point, I was like, ‘Man, I think it might be over.’ And then we crawled back in.”
The Indians scored the game’s first bucket and led until the final 21 seconds of regulation when Aidan Zimmer buried a 3-pointer to deadlock the score 61-all.
Taden Metzger backed up Haralson with six points, followed by five points from both Keenan Garner and Millen McCartney.
Metzger was averaging 10.8 points, Garner stood at 8.5 and Haralson was sporting a 22.5-point average.
However, it was Haralson who chopped down the deficit with 29 second-half points, 11 in the first half and eight more in overtime.
“The bad thing is we haven’t worked on something where we box-and-1, and I think that’s something we need to look at when someone is doing what he’s doing,” Bowling said. “But, honestly, he’s the best player I’ve seen, so if anything, we just wanted to slow him down. I was just trying to slow him down.”
The answer was keeping pace, and the Indians turned to Carson, who sat at 996 career points before the opening tip. A 2-point basket with 5:39 left in the first quarter pulled Carson within two points of 1,000.
A 1-for-2 trip to the free-throw line at the 4:15 mark in the first quarter positioned him at 999.
Just under four minutes later, Carson nailed the milestone with an NBA-range 3-pointer to put him over the hump at 1,002 and give Anderson a 17-10 lead.
“It was very big -- 1,000-point club,” Carson said. “Not too many people have hit it, and I hit it this year, so it’s a big achievement for me.
“The crowd was crazy. The student section was crazy. I love the student section. I love games like this.”
Carson finished the first half with 16 points, drilling a trio of treys and three of four foul shots. In the second half, he shot 3-of-5 from the field and was 3-of-4 from the charity stripe.
“We have a lot of confidence, so we have to keep the confidence going before we go into sectional and state,” Carson said.
The Indians’ belief equated to a third overtime win since the current streak began Jan. 2 during the Madison County tournament with a 79-72 win over rival Pendleton Heights in OT.
“We all just played together. We played as a team,” Bowling said. “Carson hitting 1,000, that’s big and a big night to do it. I can tell you this. He really helped us win this game, just his presence. It’s a big win for us.”
The win demanded efficiency, and the Indians prevailed in the overtime, sinking eight of nine foul shots to upend deficits of 62-61 and 65-64.
An and-1 by King put Anderson up again, 64-62, and two free throws by Ingram flipped a 65-64 deficit into a 66-65 lead. An Ingram putback off a Carson miss with 58 seconds left in overtime foreshadowed the finale.
Carson and Troutman converted five of six foul shots to cap Anderson’s game-winning 9-5 run and halt Fishers’ winning streak at four straight.
Anderson, which won the county tournament title, is shooting to defend its North Central Conference crown, and to do so, the Indians will need to be perfect the rest of the way.
The Tribe travels to NCC foe Logansport on Friday before hosting Muncie Central on Saturday. Anderson (6-0 NCC) will host 4A No. 7 Kokomo (15-4, 7-0) to conclude the regular season Feb. 17.
“Finish the season strong. Kokomo is going to be the conference championship, so we just have to finish the season strong,” Carson said.
After experiencing a playoff atmosphere against Fishers, the Indians are prepping for more than a conference title. They want to hunt down the program’s first sectional championship since 2009.
“We just take one game at a time. Our motto has been one game at a time,” Bowling said. “It’s kind of like a tournament format for us right now, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday. We’re getting used to it. Hopefully, we can keep winning.”