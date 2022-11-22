PENDLETON — After a scoreless first quarter for Ahmere Carson and a 21-2 Pendleton Heights first-half run, the Arabian student section took the opportunity to let Anderson’s top scorer and Division I recruit know how they felt.
Chants of “overrated,” rained down from the PH students as Carson struggled shooting and their own team built a 30-18 second-quarter lead.
But after Damien King scored on a rebound basket, Carson scored 11 of the next 18 points and finished the night with 34 points to lead all scorers as Anderson picked up a 76-68 road victory over the Arabians in the season opener for both teams.
Anderson coach Donnie Bowling expected a battle from a young a PH team — with no seniors — that still returns plenty of talent.
“We knew the first quarter was going to be tough, but I didn’t realize it was going to be that tough,” Bowling said.
Carson, who averaged 19.9 points a year ago and has multiple D1 offers, came out of the gate slow offensively. He was slowed by the defense of PH forwards Josiah Gustin (6-foot-7) Brayden Kanitz (6-4).
“I was surprised. I didn’t think they would have Josiah guard me,” Carson said. “I thought it would be a guard. I had to go to the rim and get some layups, and that got me going.”
But after the Arabians took their biggest lead at 30-16 on a Kanitz layup, Anderson made a defensive change and — along with a warmed-up Carson — took control by halftime.
“What changed it, we went to a 1-3-1 (zone),” Bowling said. “It got us going. The first play on the 1-3-1, they got a layup because our guy was in the wrong position. But after that, I think our length and our athleticism bothered them.”
Carson wound up with 13 points at the break and scored right out of the intermission for a 38-20 lead. But a 3-point basket by Aaron Cookston and a basket in the lane from Evan Mozingo pulled PH within 38-35.
Carson answered with a pair of drives — the second resulting in a three-point play — then found Ja’Quan Ingram for an alley-oop dunk and buried a 3-pointer of his own to shut down the Arabians’ spurt.
King finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Ingram and Jaylen Murphy scored 12 each for Anderson. Mozingo led the Arabians with 18 points, and Cookston and Gustin scored 11 each with Gustin adding nine rebounds.
Bowling was happy with the win but knows his team needs to be better.
“I think what we really saw was we have the talent,” he said. “But the communication that we had last year with Ty Wills — that calmness — you saw that was missing, and we lost focus a little bit. They played us really tough.”
Led by 17 points from Christian Townsend, Anderson held off the Arabians 49-43 in the junior varsity contest. PH was led by 10 points each from Lincoln Bronnenberg and Chase Eikenberry.
Anderson will play its home opener Friday against Lapel while Pendleton Heights will hit the road Saturday with a visit to Wapahani.