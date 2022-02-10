This will be a busy weekend for area athletes competing in the IHSAA postseason with girls basketball regionals, girls swimming state finals and wrestling semistates all being contested in the coming days.
Here is a glance at this weekend’s action and where and when fans can catch these competitors hoping to continue their postseason success:
Girls Basketball Regional
at Frankton
Semifinals: Saturday, 10 a.m. and noon; Championship: 8 p.m.
Tipping off action in the Eagles nest, host Frankton will tangle with Carroll in the first semifinal.
Frankton (20-5) has won eight of its last nine games after capturing its third straight sectional title Tuesday at Lapel. This is coach Stephan Hamaker’s fifth trip to regional with the Eagles, and he is seeking his third championship. He has eight players who were part of his 2020 state runner-up team.
They are led by senior Lauryn Bates, who averages 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists and scored 20 points with 12 rebounds in the sectional championship game. Seniors Cagney Utterback (6.7 points) and Bailee Webb (6.3 points) and junior Bella Dean (4.7 points) are aided by breakout sophomore Emma Sperry (10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds).
Carroll (18-7) is playing in a regional for the first time since 2017 and the 13th time overall. A trio of sophomore standouts lead the Cougars, including 5-foot-7 Alli Harness (22.8 points) — who has already scored over 1,000 points in her two years — and 5-10 Madison Wagner (16 points, 6.9 rebounds). Laney Johnson also scores 9 points per game for the Cougars, who are seeking their first regional championship.
Against common foes, Frankton is 5-0 and Carroll is 5-1, with the Cougars suffering a one-point loss to Tipton while the Eagles beat the Blue Devils by two in overtime.
Winchester (23-1) is the second-ranked Class 2A team in the state and will face off with Clinton Prairie (18-7) in the second semifinal.
The Golden Falcons are coached by former Pendleton Heights coach Holly Gutierrez and are returning to 2A this season after moving up to 3A the last two years due to the tournament success factor. Both teams enter on hot streaks, with Winchester winning its last 10 and the Gophers winners of 11 in a row.
Girls Swimming State Finals
at IU Natatorium at IUPUI
Prelims: Friday, 6 p.m.; Finals: Saturday, 1 p.m.
The Pendleton Heights 400-yard freestyle relay team of sophomore Mallory Gentry, junior Sophie Kaster and seniors Grace McKinney and Jaima Link are seeded 27th and will race in the fourth heat.
This is the third straight state finals for McKinney and Link, who advanced in the same event in 2020 and in the 200-yard freestyle relay last year. Gentry was also on the 200-yard freestyle team a year ago. If the Arabians finish in the top 16, they will advance to Saturday’s finals.
Wrestling Semistate
at Ft. Wayne and New Castle
Saturday, 9 a.m.
Last week’s regional champions -- Crew Farrell of Frankton, Jackson Ingenito of Daleville and Max Naselroad of Alexandria -- headline a total of 17 area contenders at two of Indiana’s wrestling semistate sites.
Undefeated 152-pounder Naselroad (34-0) heads a list of three Tigers who moved on to New Castle from the Pendleton Heights regional. He will be joined by 113-pound regional runner-up Isaiah Fye (30-2) and 126-pounder Logan Flowers (28-6).
The Arabians also send three athletes to New Castle in 126-pound regional finalist Blake Nicholson (27-3), 120-pounder Elijah Creel (20-5) and 132-pounder Jack Todd (20-4).
Sophomore Farrell (32-1) returns to semistate for the second time in as many years at 160 pounds. He will be joined by heavyweight Hunter Branham (26-5) after a third-place finish at regional.
Anderson’s Andrew Dietz (23-4) also advanced at 132 pounds along with his 195-pound teammate Jawuan Echols (19-11).
Shenandoah sectional champions Angel Deloney (25-6) at 120 pounds and Mayson Lewis (30-4) at 182 also moved on to New Castle from the Richmond regional.
Ingenito leads a four-member Broncos contingent to Fort Wayne that includes 138-pounder Julius Gerencser (23-2), Brandon Kinnick (25-4) at 145 pounds and Reazon Davenport (22-9) at 152 pounds.
Nathan Knopp (24-13) will represent Madison-Grant at Fort Wayne in the 132-pound division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.