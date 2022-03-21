ANDERSON--After securing his seventh sectional championship, Liberty Christian boys basketball coach Jason Chappell is stepping away from his coaching duties.
Chappell will remain as the Athletic Director for the school.
Chappell posted a 235-211 win during his 18-year tenure and won six straight sectional titles from 2012-2017--including the 2016 1A state championship--before capping an 18-10 season with his seventh title earlier this month.
The 2016 state title run was also the third straight regional crown for Chappell and the Lions.
This story will be updated.