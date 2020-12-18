PENDLETON — With the odds and the storyline stacked against it Friday night, Pendleton Heights finally was able to get the boys basketball season underway.
The result wasn’t too surprising. The University Trailblazers got 31 points from 6-foot-7 senior Camden Brown and came away with a 64-45 victory over the Arabians.
Brown was devastating. He missed just one of each denomination of shot — one free throw, one 2-point field goal and one 3-point field goal.“
He’s a tough matchup for us,” said first-year PH coach Adam Ballard. “You put (Larry) Pierce with him, and they’re a very good team.”
A team that was playing its sixth game and now has a record of 4-2.
Pendleton had just three points for most of the first quarter before a late 3-pointer by Jamison Dunham (who had all but one of his team’s points in the first eight minutes) made it 16-6 going to the second quarter.
The result wasn’t much better in the second quarter as still three Arabian starters hadn’t scored by intermission, and the home team was down 33-16.
Senior Zion Cook did his best to ignite the PH offense in the third quarter. He hit all four of his field goal attempts on his way to a 15-point outburst, and the University lead was down to 46-33 going into the fourth quarter.
“Zion is trying very hard to do the things I ask of him,” said Ballard. “It’s difficult because it isn’t what he’s been asked to do in the past.”
In the final period, Dunham scored seven of his team-high 18 points, but the Trailblazers pulled away for a convincing win. Pierce scored 16 points for University. After Dunham’s 18 and Cook’s 15, the rest of the team scored 12 points, with Luke Candiano’s six the third-best PH total. Candiano also topped the team with six rebounds as the Arabians lost that battle 32-22.
But Ballard was not particularly downcast following the contest.
“This is the first step of the journey,” he said. “We will come back from this. We can’t make excuses. This is the start of the road to being a good team, and we’ll get there. I’ve got good kids.”
The Arabians took very good care of the basketball for a first game, giving the ball up through turnovers just nine times. But they were whistled for 23 fouls to just 12 that were called on the Trailblazers. Pendleton was outscored by 14 points at the free-throw line, with University making exactly twice as many free throws as the Arabians attempted.
As a team, Pendleton Heights shot it poorly, connecting on 37% of its shots. But in the second half, when the Arabians were only outscored 31-29, they hit almost 46%.
The Arabians take to the road Saturday with a visit to Guerin Catholic.
