GREENWOOD — Resiliency, the intangible trademark of the Pendleton Heights softball team during this postseason, was on display once again Saturday afternoon in the Center Grove Class 4A semistate semifinals.
And the Arabians will need a healthy dose of it once again in the night session as they face their toughest opponent yet.
Moments after Mooresville tied the game in the top of the seventh inning, Sydney Clark lined an 0-1 pitch into center for a base hit to score Lillian Coffel with the game-winning run as the Arabians edged the Pioneers 4-3 to advance to the 4A final four for the first time in school history.
Pendleton Heights also made the final four in 2003 and advanced to the state finals in 2001 and 2005 as a 3A school.
The Arabians will face No. 1 Roncalli (30-3-1) after the Rebels routed Evansville North 16-1 in the first semifinal. That is exactly what the Arabians were looking for, a rematch with Miss Softball favorite Keagan Rothrock and Roncalli, the team that bounced PH from the tournament in last year’s semistate semifinal.
“They wanted what they’re getting next,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “They wanted Rothrock in the championship of the semistate and in the final four. Now they’re going to get that shot.”
Although PH (25-5-1) never trailed the Pioneers, it did need some of the same magic it needed in comeback wins against New Palestine and Lawrence North in its last two outings.
The Arabians summoned it just after Mooresville (29-4-1) tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh on a double by Kendall Lowry.
“We got down when they scored that run when we needed one out to end the game,” Davis said. “These kids don’t quit. They have the hearts of champions.”
The frame started with a note of bad luck as Kiah Hubble — who was 3-for-3 entering the final inning — hit a sharp line drive off the glove of Pioneers third baseman Josi Hair, but Indiana University-commit Alex Cooper picked the ball off on the fly for the first out.
Lillian Coffel beat out an infield single on a grounder to Cooper’s right, bringing regional hero Bo Shelton to the plate. After a two-run single earlier in the game, Mooresville elected to intentionally walk Shelton in the fifth. This time, they pitched around her for a five-pitch walk.
Sectional hero Katelin Goodwin then popped up for the second out, but Clark lined the second offering from relief pitcher Reagan Bauer over second base as Coffel raced home with the game winner.
No matter who has had the opportunity, the Arabians have come through.
“I think we all just believe in each other. It didn’t matter who was up there,” Clark said. “It could have been me. It could have been the nine-hole hitter. We just believe in each other and expect the best.”
Clark’s single also kept her battery-mate undefeated on the season after junior Shelby Messer (13-0) went the distance, scattering eight hits and striking out eight. She was able to keep the Pioneer lineup — which also includes Indiana State-commit Madison Poulson — off balance with her off-speed pitches.
“Her curveball is working really great right now,” Clark said. “I really trust her to throw strikes, even when she gets down.”
Messer needed big strikeouts to end Mooresville rallies in the first, second, fourth, sixth and seventh innings -- only retiring the Pioneers in order once.
“Shelby was struggling a little bit. She threw 113 pitches and was behind in the count. She didn’t really have command of her pitches,” Davis said.
The Arabians scored first, plating three runs in the third inning. Gloria Richardson — who opened the game with a diving catch in left field to rob Poulson — led off with a single, moved to second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Lowry’s throw sailed into left field.
Avry Miller was hit by a pitch before Hubble beat out an infield single. After Coffel moved both runners up with a bunt, Shelton lined the first pitch from Mooresville starter Zoey Kugelman into right-center for a 3-0 lead.
Mooresville answered in the top of the fourth with a two-out, two-run double from Cidney Newman and was held scoreless by Messer until Lowry tied the game in the seventh.
That set the stage for Clark’s game winner.
“I definitely thought either Bo or Katelin would take care of it, but I knew I could do it,” Clark said. “I was trusting my gut and saw that she was coming inside, and I just turned on it the best I could.”
First pitch for the championship game from Russ Mulligan Field at Center Grove is scheduled for 7 p.m.