FRANKTON – Lapel coach Ellie Balbach was not at all surprised her players came back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits and scored all of their runs with two outs.
That’s just how the Bulldogs have succeeded this softball season, showing a never-give-up mentality, and Tuesday night in the Frankton sectional, Lapel beat the host Eagles 6-5 to advance to Thursday night’s sectional championship game.
“Absolutely, it’s kind of been the name of our game this year, honestly,” Balbach said. “If you look back at our stats, we have tons of rallies with two outs.”
Against Frankton, all six runs came in two innings, and every RBI came with two outs.
“I think that speaks to the resilience that this team has,” Balbach said. “We’ve been preaching all year, that if you’re down, you can’t stay down. You’ve got to keep fighting and fighting and fighting. And we knew going into this game, especially, that it was going to be a dogfight. And it was a slugfest out there. Props to Frankton. They never went down. I’m just proud of my girls and the fight they showed tonight.”
The decisive runs came in the bottom of the fourth. After a one-out double, Frankton’s Alivia Swisher made a diving catch in center field for the second out. But then the Bulldogs managed back-to-back walks to load the bases for the team’s hottest hitter.
And Hannah Laughlin responded. She ripped a screamer down the left-field line for a double and two RBI. The next batter, Alexa Owens, hit one to center to score two more, turning a 3-2 Frankton lead into a 6-3 Lapel advantage.
“Our biggest thing is we play for each other,” Laughlin said. “We don’t play for anyone else but each other.”
Laughlin -- who had a grand slam Monday night -- launched a two-run homer Tuesday in the third inning in addition to her big double in the fourth. The third-inning home run came right after Ava Everman’s two-out double. Laughlin leads the team with a .471 batting average, and she has four home runs and 28 RBI.
“She’s been clutch,” Balbach said. “She’s been clutch all year.”
Everman finished the night with a double, two singles and a walk.
“It was just very surreal, and I couldn’t ask for a better team to be behind me,” Laughlin said.
Krystin Davis started in the circle for the Bulldogs and pitched four innings, giving up a two-run homer to Makena Alexander and a solo shot to Aubree Engelking but otherwise keeping the Eagles’ bats in check.
Then Karlie Jannings came on and shut the door. In three innings, Jannings allowed five baserunners, two of them home runs, effectively shutting the door for the Bulldogs.
“She’s been our solid relief all season,” Balbach said. “She handles that pressure really well. We put her in some tricky situations throughout the year, which really tests the mentality of any pitcher, and I’m so proud of her for settling the nerves and getting through, exactly what we needed her to do.”
Frankton’s loss means the end of the high school career for three seniors, including one of the greatest softball players in the area over the last couple of seasons. Alexander had two home runs and three RBI in the loss, and her second of the night came in the seventh inning, the only rally runs the Eagles’ offense could find.
She finishes the season with a .536 batting average and 10 home runs.
Tuesday was the final game for Alexander, Swisher and Alexis Kinnard.